Mohammedan face Uttar Baridhara today in BPL

Published : Saturday, 17 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited will take on Uttar Baridhara Club in a match of the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football scheduled to be held today (Saturday) at Bangabandhu National Stadium.
The match kicks off at 4.30pm.    
Mohammedan, currently stand at fourth position in the league table with 29 points from 17 matches and it'll be a crucial match for them to stay in the runners-up race. On the other hand, Uttar Baridhara place at ninth position in the league table with 15 points from 16 outings.
Earlier, in the first leg, Uttar Baridhara forced Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited to play a 1-1 goal draw held at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi.
In the day's second match, Bangladesh Police Football Club meet Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society that begins at 6.45 pm at the same venue.
Bangladesh Police Football Club stand at eight position in the league table with 17 points from 16 matches while the old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society stand  at tenth position with 14 points playing 17 outings.
There will be no difference in the points table between these two teams result in the Saturday's match because both are far from the runners-up race.
Earlier, in the first leg, the two sides split point playing out to a goalless draw held at the same venue.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

