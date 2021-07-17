Video
Tamim eclipses Mashrafe, Bashar to record highest 'duck'

Published : Saturday, 17 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115

While he has been the owner of most of the batting records, Tamim now grabbed another record, which was most unwanted as the ODI captain of Bangladesh posted the record of highest 'duck' for the country in all three formats of cricket.
Tamim, who made him available in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, despite nursing a prolonged knee injury was out on naught in the first match on Friday at the Harare Sports Club. In doing so, he got out for naught for the 34th time in all three formats of cricket and it was also his 19th '0' in ODI cricket, which is also the highest.
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza was the owner of the highest zero of Bangladesh in all three formats as he got out on 33 occasions. While for Mashrafe, the record is not so unwanted because of being a bowler, for ODI cricket, the previous record-holder was Habibul Bashar Sumon. The former skipper, who is now the selector of the team Bangladesh was out on 18 occasions in ODI cricket.
Both Bashar and Mashrafe now could heave a sigh of relief after Tamim went past them in making the unwanted record.
Tamim basically played the series with a knee injury because of being the captain of the side in this format and also the series is important, considering it is the part of ICC ODI Super League.
Bangladesh lost the toss and as it was predicted, Zimbabwe asked the visitors to bat with the early moisture of the pitch giving the fast bowler movement. Bangladesh also knew in the first hour, the pacers will dominate in this pitch and hence he urged his batsmen to be careful if they are asked to bat first.
But Tamim himself couldn't follow it. Despite starting his innings cautiously, Tamim went to play for a cut shot against Muzurabani but the movement of the delivery cost his wicket and made him the owner of the highest '0' for Bangladesh.     -BSS


