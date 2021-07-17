Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 6:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Application window opens for 2nd batch of Banglalink Womentor

Published : Saturday, 17 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Women\'s Own Desk

Banglalink has officially opened the application window for the second batch of Womentor, a program designed to provide professional skills development facilities to female engineering students. In this four-month long program, selected candidates will be mentored by experienced female engineers working at Banglalink. Launched last year, the first season of Womentor received overwhelming responses from female engineering students of public and private universities.
All female engineering students in the 3rd or 4th year of their undergraduate studies can apply for the program online by visiting the BanglaLink Website. deadline for the application submission is 19 July, 2021.
A total of 10 candidates will be selected as mentees following a primary CV evaluation process and multiple screening rounds. Banglalink's female engineering experts will mentor the selected candidates based on their areas of interest. Along with receiving career counseling and training on professional development, they will be able to join other programs of Banglalink such as Learn from the Startup, Campus to Corporate and Advanced Internship Program. A certificate of completion will be given to each of them as well.
Monzula Morshed, Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer, Banglalink said, "In view of the immense success of the inaugural season of Womentor, we have decided to launch the second season of the program. We want to facilitate smooth transition of females pursuing engineering careers into the corporate sector. Banglalink will provide them with requisite learning opportunities and support them grow as future professionals through this initiative."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Application window opens for 2nd batch of Banglalink Womentor
Physical, mental care of adolescents important for proper growth
Kishwar makes history; comes 3rd in MasterChef Australia
Covid-19 forces unemployment of one-third of female workforce
Virtual ‘Magnificent Bangladesh-An Int’l Cake Art Collaboration’ held
Diet tips to ease the symptoms of PMS
Meet Sirisha Bandla, the second Indian-origin woman to fly to space
Rural women’s involvement in economy key to women empowerment


Latest News
Lockdown lifting may make country a deathtrap: BNP
25,000 troops deployed to quell South Africa riots, 117 dead
Momen for trade facilitation to connect Central and South Asia
Sale of animals starts at cattle markets in capital on Saturday
PM greets national cricket team
Sheikh Hasina's imprisonment day observed
Rotary governor Faruqui inaugurates plantation of 1 mln saplings
Destiny's Rafiqul Amin holds 5 zoom meetings in BSMMU prison cell
Bollywood actress Surekha Sikri dies of cardiac arrest at 75
Liton, Shakib help Bangladesh take 1-0 lead
Most Read News
Two eerily similar blazes; lessons not learned
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury
Flooding kills 70 in Germany, Belgium
Brahmanbaria, Bashundhara and Ataur register big wins
Bangladeshi pop culture and Kishwar Chowdhury
Floyd's murder: An exemplary judgement against racism
Disciplined, modern army always plays role in consolidating democracy: PM
WHO urges China to co-operate more in Covid probe
Counterfeit money: Caution is essential
Death toll in Germany, Belgium floods rises to 90
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft