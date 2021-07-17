

Kishwar makes history; comes 3rd in MasterChef Australia

MasterChef Australia has crowned Justin Narayan as its 2021 winner, ending a dream run for Kishwar Chowdhury, who has consistently championed her Bangladeshi roots throughout her appearance.

At the end of the season's grand finale, broadcast today in Australia, Narayan finally took home the title and the $250,000 prize money, beating out Pete Campbell and Kishwar Chowdhury, who won $30,000 and $20,000 respectively.

The winner scored 125 points in the concluding round to win the 2021 title. Pete Campbell scored 124 points and Kishwar Chowdhury had 114 points.

Kishwar Chowdhury, a 38 year old mother of two, dreams of authoring a cook book after her run at MasterChef Australia. Judges called her finale dish 'unbelievable' Kishwar Chowdhury served smoked rice water with Aloo Bhorta and fried sardines during the two-part grand finale of MasterChef Australia.

"This is the type of food you wouldn't see anywhere. It feels scary, but it also feels extremely rewarding to do this as my finale dish," she said to the judges. "My mouth is still watering. It is such a beautiful contrast. Mellissa Leong said that Kishwar's dish was "powerful with flavor and powerful with history."

Kishwar also cooked food of different cuisine which includes 'Khao Suey' along with a Vanilla and Pistachio Kulfi called 'Persian and Vanilla Roses'. In addition to showing off her inventive skills in recreating traditional dishes, she has also shown that she is comfortable and just as innovative in creating dishes of international cuisines.

Kishwar even reinvented the classic "Bhapa Mach" by giving it a unique twist in a tantalising broth. The Masterchef contestant made the poached Murray Cod tail shank in Ginger and Tomato broth with tomato confit, fried leeks, and caraway dust.

She also reimagined the classic roshogulla dish by making ricotta balls poached in orange blossom syrup, bay and vanilla creme legere, saffron glass and candied orange rind at the Masterchef house.

In the semi-finale episode Kishwar stole the hearts of judges with her "Love letter to Bangladesh" called 'After Dinner Mint", a refreshing and palette soothing dessert composed of betel leaf and fennel ice cream.

Kishwar was born and raised in Melbourne to Laila and Kamrul Chowdhury. Kishwar's father Kamrul Chowdhury is a freedom fighter who moved to Australia 50 years ago. There he fell in love with Laila Chowdhury who belong from Kolkata. Both her parents were an integral part of building Bengali community in Victoria, Melbourne.

She has an extended family living both in Melbourne and Dhaka. Kishwar Chowdhury is a Bangladeshi-Indian printing business owner currently based in Victoria, Australia. Following a stint in Germany and then six years establishing her business in Bangladesh, Kishwar made her way back to Melbourne in 2015. Besides cooking, she is also a lover of anthropology and history, she travels extensively, enjoys downtime at her farm, and writes poetry. She was in Presbyterian Ladies College, she completed a Bachelor of Commerce from Monash University before completing a post-graduate degree in Graphic Design from the University of the Arts in London. Kishwar is married to her high-school sweetheart Ehtesham and they have two children together.

Kishwar returned to Melbourne in 2015, but would travel to Dhaka four to five times a year pre-Covid. Having experienced different cuisines from three different continents. Kishwar grew her knowledge of mixing spices and understanding ingredients from across the globe.



