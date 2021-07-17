Video
12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos

Jordan Bernt Peterson

Published : Saturday, 17 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Rassiq Aziz Kabir

12 rules for life: An Antidote to Chaos, authored by renowned Canadian clinical psychologist and psychology Professor Jordan Bernt Peterson is a book which is supposed to be a self help one but has quite a different approach in this regard. Most of the self help books generally focus on the upliftment of self esteem and morale, but Professor Peterson tried to deconstruct the generalized notion that is prevalent among the self help experts and rather utilized an unorthodox notion by working on oneself and trying to overcome the chaos of life by undermining them with order.
The 12 rules that are formulated by the author are presented with anecdotes from mythology, psychology, philosophy, history as well as the author's personal life. The rules can be interpreted as conventional wisdom coming from the age old traditions which are prevalent in most of the societies of the world like, "Tell the truth, at least don't lie"," Be precise in your speech" but Professor Peterson's anecdotes make these advices look very enticing towards the young and lost millennials who are supposed to be his target audience.
Also there are rules which are metaphorically presented like "Do not bother children when they are skateboarding" which is supposed to imply the individual freedom that should be assigned to a child than literally the statement. The very foundation of the book delineates the intricacies of our individual being which is embedded in suffering and also enunciates the fact that it is impossible to completely abolish suffering from our lives but rather we can just minimize its intensity. Jordan Peterson, himself a huge critic of the Post Modernist rhetoric has blamed it for ruining the traditional foundation of the society by instating a valueless and classless structure.
The book explicitly implied the importance of having a goal driven and meaningful life rather than an expedient one. Professor Peterson argued that the very foundations of most of the enriched civilizations of the world are at stake because of the hopelessness and despair which is incurred by the new waves of intellectual movements which came in the last century and relentlessly expressed the importance of the conventional wisdom which were supposed to lead us towards a meaningful life. As a staunch individualist, the author articulated the very importance of taking own responsibility in every possible activity of one's life. As a self help book, this has quite a quirky approach and it is recommendable to people looking for a different taste in books of the genre.  

Rassiq Aziz Kabir is a student of Economics at the University of Dhaka              


12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos
