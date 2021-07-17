Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 6:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

HLPF 2021

Masud Bin Momen catches onto data as the ‘new/next oil’

Published : Saturday, 17 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Friday said In the era of the fourth industrial revolution, data has already emerged as the new oil.
"Just as oil ignites engines and motors that move people, so does data," he said.
The foreign secretary said this at an online high-level side event titled 'Strengthening GovernmentData4Recovery Capacity with a Focus on Public Health' as part of the United Nations High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) 2021.
Momen said that Data brings significant outcomes if the process chooses logical tools in the hands of able analysts.
"To provide evidence for decision making,strategizing and eventually accelerating Covid-19 recovery, let us plan about ideas and actions on strengthening public health governance to effective employment of data for sustainable recovery."
The Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations, a2i Programme, Government of Bangladesh, Government of Peru, NewYork City Mayor's Office, United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC)), South-South Network for PublicService Innovation (SSN4PSI), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and Vital Strategies co-organized this year's side-event.
Speakers at the high-level virtual event underscored the need to identify the means to develop innovative infectious disease surveillance and control systems that harness data and technology customised.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Masud Bin Momen catches onto data as the ‘new/next oil’
1/11 plotters still active: Quader   
Like the 'pre-lockdown' period, the footpath as well as part
Lockdown lifting may make country a deathtrap: BNP
Pandemic rising globally except in Latin America
238,068 sacrificial animals sold online in two weeks
Road crashes claim 7 in Dhaka, N’ganj, Narsingdi
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen discusses with his Chinese counterpart


Latest News
Lockdown lifting may make country a deathtrap: BNP
25,000 troops deployed to quell South Africa riots, 117 dead
Momen for trade facilitation to connect Central and South Asia
Sale of animals starts at cattle markets in capital on Saturday
PM greets national cricket team
Sheikh Hasina's imprisonment day observed
Rotary governor Faruqui inaugurates plantation of 1 mln saplings
Destiny's Rafiqul Amin holds 5 zoom meetings in BSMMU prison cell
Bollywood actress Surekha Sikri dies of cardiac arrest at 75
Liton, Shakib help Bangladesh take 1-0 lead
Most Read News
Two eerily similar blazes; lessons not learned
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury
Flooding kills 70 in Germany, Belgium
Brahmanbaria, Bashundhara and Ataur register big wins
Bangladeshi pop culture and Kishwar Chowdhury
Floyd's murder: An exemplary judgement against racism
Disciplined, modern army always plays role in consolidating democracy: PM
WHO urges China to co-operate more in Covid probe
Counterfeit money: Caution is essential
Death toll in Germany, Belgium floods rises to 90
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft