Masud Bin Momen catches onto data as the ‘new/next oil’

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Friday said In the era of the fourth industrial revolution, data has already emerged as the new oil.

"Just as oil ignites engines and motors that move people, so does data," he said.

The foreign secretary said this at an online high-level side event titled 'Strengthening GovernmentData4Recovery Capacity with a Focus on Public Health' as part of the United Nations High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) 2021.

Momen said that Data brings significant outcomes if the process chooses logical tools in the hands of able analysts.

"To provide evidence for decision making,strategizing and eventually accelerating Covid-19 recovery, let us plan about ideas and actions on strengthening public health governance to effective employment of data for sustainable recovery."

The Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations, a2i Programme, Government of Bangladesh, Government of Peru, NewYork City Mayor's Office, United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC)), South-South Network for PublicService Innovation (SSN4PSI), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and Vital Strategies co-organized this year's side-event.

Speakers at the high-level virtual event underscored the need to identify the means to develop innovative infectious disease surveillance and control systems that harness data and technology customised. -UNB