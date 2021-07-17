1/11 plotters still active: Quader   

The imprisonment day of ruling Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was observed in the country on Friday in a befitting manner.

On July 16, 2007, during the military-backed caretaker government, which assumed power in the political changeover of January that year, the AL president was arrested from her Sudha Sadan residence at Dhanmondi in the capital.

AL and its associate bodies observed the day as 'Sheikh Hasina's Imprisonment Day'. They undertook various programmes, including discussions and milad and doa mahfils, maintaining the health guidelines and social distancing.

Dhaka South city AL organized a discussion at 10:30am at the party's central office of 23 Bangabandhu Avenue.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader addressed the discussion virtually as the chief guest with Dhaka South city AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi in the chair.

In his speech, Obaidul Quader said, "One-eleven plotters are still hatching a conspiracy to create another one-eleven-like incident. But the days won't return."

"Those who are daydreaming about creating another one-eleven-like incident, their dreams will turn into nightmares. The one-eleven period was like schooling to politicians and there are many things for political workers to learn from the period," he said.









