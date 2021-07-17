Lockdown lifting may make country a deathtrap: BNP

Opposing the lifting of lockdown ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, BNP on Friday feared that it will help spread the Covid transmission across the country, turning the country into a deathtrap.

"The government has lifted the lockdown in an unplanned way on the occasion of Eid allowing people to go home. People will go home and again come back to Dhaka from villages and thus the virus will spread all over the country," said party standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, on behalf of BNP's corona infection monitoring committee, he also said the Delta variant is very dangerous as it is 70 percent more contagious than other variants.

"So we're worried that the measures the government has taken only to help spread corona across the country and it may turn into a death valley in the end," the BNP leader observed.

He alleged that corona-infected people in rural areas are not getting treatment, medicine and oxygen in district hospitals for lack of beds. "The health system across the country is now in a complete mess."

Under the circumstances, the BNP leader said their party standing committee has decided to open corona help centres in the party's offices in every district with the help of Ziaur Rahman Foundation and Doctors' Association of Bangladesh (DAB). -UNB











