Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 6:17 AM
Pandemic rising globally except in Latin America

Published : Saturday, 17 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

PARIS, July 16: The number of new cases and deaths from the coronavirus pandemic continued to rise this week in every region of the world except Latin America.
The average number of new daily Covid-19 cases globally continued to surge, increasing by 15 percent to 477,930, according to an AFP tally to Thursday.
Partly because of the highly contagious Delta variant, the pandemic is continuing to gain ground after slowing between late April and mid-June. The number of Covid-related deaths around the world however increased by just three percent, to 8,080 a day.
The number of confirmed cases only reflects a fraction of the actual number of infections, with different countries also having varying counting practices and levels of testing.
This week the Latin America and Caribbean region again bucked the world trend, seeing its situation improve, with nine percent fewer cases and 12 percent fewer deaths compared with the previous week.
Everywhere else the pandemic picked up speed, with 38 percent more cases in Europe, 62 percent more in the United States and Canada, 20 percent more in Asia, and a 14 percent increase in the Middle East. In Africa there was a two percent increase in cases.
The Delta variant, first identified in India in April, is becoming dominant in many countries.
On a country basis, the Netherlands saw the biggest increase in infections, rising by 512 percent, or 7,410 new cases per day.    - AFP


