Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 6:17 AM
238,068 sacrificial animals sold online in two weeks

Published : Saturday, 17 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Staff Correspondent

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, 238,068 animals have been sold online for Tk 1,665.5 crore over the last two weeks.   
The department of livestock services gave the information on Friday by presenting the accounts for the period from July 2 to July 15.
According to the department, there are currently 1,768 online sacrificial animal cattle markets in the country.
Of them, 602 are being run by government and 1,166 by private online markets. On those websites, 1,593,692 sacrificial animals' information has been uploaded over the last 14 days.
Debashish Das, Director (extension) of the Livestock Department, told the media, "We started sales of our sacrificial animals online from 2020. This year, 87,000 animals have been sold. We are expecting to sell 4 to 5 time more than the previous year."  
Debashish added that the cattle market started on July 15 in compliance with the health rules. Maybe now the trend of selling animals online will decrease a bit. Even then, for those who do not want to go to market, online cattle market could be an alternative option for them.
On July 15, information about 136032 sacrificial animals has been uploaded on online cattle market websites.
According to the Department of Livestock, the number of animals to be sacrificed this year is about 11,91,7085.
Of them, cows and buffaloes are 4,547,000, goats and sheep are 7,365,000 and others are 4765.
In 2020, the country's farms and farmers prepared about 11,897,500 cattle. Of them, about 9,450,263 animals were sacrificed, according to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock.


