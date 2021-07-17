Road crashes claim 7 in Dhaka, N’ganj, Narsingdi

At least seven people died and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka, Narsingdi and Narayanganj on Friday.

Hotel workers Jakir, 30, and Shakil, 15 of capital's Raaj Hotel were killed as a truck ran over them at Gulistan area.

The accident occurred beside the Gulistan Bangabandhu Avenue fountain in Paltan around 3 am upon their return after dumping garbage, said Paltan Police Station sub-inspector (SI) Ashraf Hossain.

They were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where the on-duty doctor declared them dead. Police, however, seized the truck and detained its driver.

Our Narsingdi Correspondent informed that a head-on collision between a covered van and a human hauler at Sadar upazila, Narsingdi on Friday afternoon claimed 3 lives on the spot and injured 5 others.

The deceased were identified as Al Amin, 10, son of Saiful Islam, a resident of Banglabazar Dewanganj village in Sunamganj district, Hafizul Islam, 46, of Bateshwar under Belabo upazila in Narsingdi, Chan Miah, 55, of Kaliganj upazila in Gazipur.

Police sources said a covered van hit a Leguna, at Bhatpara Takshal area under Panchdona union at about 2:30pm. The injured were sent to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital.

According to our Narayanganj Correspondent, a road mishap at Sonargaon upazila on Friday morning occured when a fast running pickup rammed into a stationary van at Taltala area under Jampur union, leaving two pedestrians dead on the spot and two others injured. The deceased were identified as Monir Hossain, 40, a resident of Bhitipara area under Noyagaon union, and Hasib, 12, son of Ruhul Amin of Baghbaria Dighipara village under Jampur union, in the upazila. The injured were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Taltala police outpost in-charge Md Iqbal Hossain confirmed the matter.









