Couple arrested with huge fake notes sent to jail

A court here on Friday sent to jail a man and his wife, who were arrested from capital's Badda area with fake notes of Taka 43 lakh and huge materials used in making fake notes.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahinur Rahman passed the order as police produced Rahim Sheikh and his wife Fatema Begum before the court after end of their two-day remand and pleaded to keep them behind bars till the end of probe in the case.

Rahim and Fatema were arrested by detective branch (DB) of police on Monday last and fake notes of Taka 43 lakh, one laptop, two color printers, different types of glue, colors, security thread used in notes, laminating machine, cutter, security logos were recovered from their possessions. -BSS












