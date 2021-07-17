Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 6:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Couple arrested with huge fake notes sent to jail

Published : Saturday, 17 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

A court here on Friday sent to jail a man and his wife, who were arrested from capital's Badda area with fake notes of Taka 43 lakh and huge materials used in making fake notes.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahinur Rahman passed the order as police produced Rahim Sheikh and his wife Fatema Begum before the court after end of their two-day remand and pleaded to keep them behind bars till the end of probe in the case.
Five people injured Rahim and Fatema were arrested by detective branch (DB) of police on Monday last and fake notes of Taka 43 lakh, one laptop, two color printers, different types of glue, colors, security thread used in notes, laminating machine, cutter, security logos were recovered from their possessions.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Masud Bin Momen catches onto data as the ‘new/next oil’
1/11 plotters still active: Quader   
Like the 'pre-lockdown' period, the footpath as well as part
Lockdown lifting may make country a deathtrap: BNP
Pandemic rising globally except in Latin America
238,068 sacrificial animals sold online in two weeks
Road crashes claim 7 in Dhaka, N’ganj, Narsingdi
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen discusses with his Chinese counterpart


Latest News
Lockdown lifting may make country a deathtrap: BNP
25,000 troops deployed to quell South Africa riots, 117 dead
Momen for trade facilitation to connect Central and South Asia
Sale of animals starts at cattle markets in capital on Saturday
PM greets national cricket team
Sheikh Hasina's imprisonment day observed
Rotary governor Faruqui inaugurates plantation of 1 mln saplings
Destiny's Rafiqul Amin holds 5 zoom meetings in BSMMU prison cell
Bollywood actress Surekha Sikri dies of cardiac arrest at 75
Liton, Shakib help Bangladesh take 1-0 lead
Most Read News
Two eerily similar blazes; lessons not learned
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury
Flooding kills 70 in Germany, Belgium
Brahmanbaria, Bashundhara and Ataur register big wins
Bangladeshi pop culture and Kishwar Chowdhury
Floyd's murder: An exemplary judgement against racism
Disciplined, modern army always plays role in consolidating democracy: PM
WHO urges China to co-operate more in Covid probe
Counterfeit money: Caution is essential
Death toll in Germany, Belgium floods rises to 90
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft