75 children killed, around 1,000 detained since Myanmar coup: UN experts

GENEVA, July 16: Dozens of children have been killed and hundreds arbitrarily detained in Myanmar since a coup more than five months ago, UN rights experts warned Friday.

The UN child rights committee said it had received "credible information" that 75 children had been killed and around 1,000 arrested in Myanmar since February 1.

"Children in Myanmar are under siege and facing catastrophic loss of life because of the military coup," committee chair Mikiko Otani said in a statement.

The country has experienced mass protests and a brutal military response since the coup which ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

"Children are exposed to indiscriminate violence, random shootings and arbitrary arrests every day," Otani said.

"They have guns pointed at them, and see the same happen to their parents and siblings."

The committee is made up of 18 independent experts who are tasked with monitoring the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which Myanmar signed onto in 1991. -AFP







