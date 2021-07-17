Video
Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 6:17 AM
Home Back Page

Tashkent Meeting

Momen holds meetings with China, India, Tajikistan FMs

Published : Saturday, 17 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister, Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen, had separate bilateral meetings with his counterparts from India, China and Tajikistan on the sidelines of the International Conference on 'Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity, Challenges and Opportunities' on 15 July 2021 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
"Dr. Momen and Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar discussed a range of issues including the bilateral and regional connectivity, Covid-19 and vaccination situation in both the countries, the issue of repatriation of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals temporarily staying in Bangladesh (the Rohingyas) as well as the cooperation of both countries in various international forum," a Foreign Ministry release said.
Dr. Jaishankar expressed his happiness as the supply of vaccination to Bangladesh is back in track from diversified external source including under COVAX arrangement. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the partnership and expanding multifaceted cooperation. They also emphasized the need for resuming the activities of various joint mechanisms soon after the Covid-19 scenario in both countries improves, it added.
Dr. Momen is visiting Uzbekistan at the invitation of his Uzbek counterpart, leading a Bangladesh delegation comprising of Bangladesh ambassador to Uzbekistan and senior officials from Dhaka to the International Conference on 'Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity, Challenges and Opportunities'.
During his meeting with the Foreign Minister of Tajikistan, Mr. Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Dr. Momen proposed to initiate a joint working commission to boost bilateral trade and investment.
Foreign Minister Muhriddin expressed his country's appreciation to Bangladesh for graciously hosting the persecuted Rohingya people and pledged to continue to support Bangladesh in its multidimensional efforts to repatriate the displaced Rohingyas, the Foreign Ministry release added.


