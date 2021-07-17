

DU Emeritus Professor Abdul Matin dies of C-19

Prof Matin breathed his last at Shin Shin Japan Hospital in the capital while undergoing treatment.

He was 87 at the time of his death.

DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman expressed condolence over the death.

In a condolence message on Friday, the VC said that Prof Matin used to inculcate teachers and students with new ideas about teaching and research in philosophy.

According to the Public Relations Office (PRO) of the university and the media, at least 10 teachers of DU died of Covid-19 during the ongoing pandemic so far.









