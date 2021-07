No despair, only Ray of Hope

Shine your Soul

Win your Heart with my Love

My sole Goal.



No anxiety, only Shield of Love

Guard us best

All day long we'll sportingly play

In our Heavenly Nest.



No fury, only Gleam of Smile

Flicker on your lip

My longing for your Smile

Indomitable and deep.



No pain, only Love's Rain

Soak your Heart

My prayer: God bless us

Never make us apart.



Ashim Kumar Paul is a BCS (General Education) Cadre officer