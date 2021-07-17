Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 6:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

Journey of a Word

Published : Saturday, 17 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Laskar Ariful Islam

Night after night I could not sleep
In search of a word;  
Word that defines me
Word that carries me
Like a mother carries a tiny one
in her womb; Like a colonized country
lives through pain and fights to be born again
To engrave a new poem-
I am tortured, raped, and even murdered
More than nine months
I endured and suffered-
To reap my finest harvest
And I kept myself alive like a phoenix
And I resurrected like Jesus
Lighted a torch like Prometheus
As I robbed it from Olympiad Zeus
To buy that word and seize the harvest  
In my own silted clay;
At last, on 16 December 1971, I delivered -
A muse was born;
And it roared: 'liberation'
The word that I looked for -  
Yet Bangladesh- the infant muse is later known;
Celebration, celebration- I am born- a newborn!
Ah!  Bangladesh and our freedom.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JUST FOR YOU
Journey of a Word
Breathless Recount
The Island of Nightmares
The Spooky Host of Chittagong Night Train
The Hollow Men
Crossing the borders
The Haunted Railway Station of Jharia-Janjail


Latest News
Lockdown lifting may make country a deathtrap: BNP
25,000 troops deployed to quell South Africa riots, 117 dead
Momen for trade facilitation to connect Central and South Asia
Sale of animals starts at cattle markets in capital on Saturday
PM greets national cricket team
Sheikh Hasina's imprisonment day observed
Rotary governor Faruqui inaugurates plantation of 1 mln saplings
Destiny's Rafiqul Amin holds 5 zoom meetings in BSMMU prison cell
Bollywood actress Surekha Sikri dies of cardiac arrest at 75
Liton, Shakib help Bangladesh take 1-0 lead
Most Read News
Two eerily similar blazes; lessons not learned
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury
Flooding kills 70 in Germany, Belgium
Brahmanbaria, Bashundhara and Ataur register big wins
Bangladeshi pop culture and Kishwar Chowdhury
Floyd's murder: An exemplary judgement against racism
Disciplined, modern army always plays role in consolidating democracy: PM
WHO urges China to co-operate more in Covid probe
Counterfeit money: Caution is essential
Death toll in Germany, Belgium floods rises to 90
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft