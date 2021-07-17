Journey of a Word

Night after night I could not sleep

In search of a word;

Word that defines me

Word that carries me

Like a mother carries a tiny one

in her womb; Like a colonized country

lives through pain and fights to be born again

To engrave a new poem-

I am tortured, raped, and even murdered

More than nine months

I endured and suffered-

To reap my finest harvest

And I kept myself alive like a phoenix

And I resurrected like Jesus

Lighted a torch like Prometheus

As I robbed it from Olympiad Zeus

To buy that word and seize the harvest

In my own silted clay;

At last, on 16 December 1971, I delivered -

A muse was born;

And it roared: 'liberation'

The word that I looked for -

Yet Bangladesh- the infant muse is later known;

Celebration, celebration- I am born- a newborn!

Ah! Bangladesh and our freedom.

