Journey of a Word
Night after night I could not sleep
In search of a word;
Word that defines me
Word that carries me
Like a mother carries a tiny one
in her womb; Like a colonized country
lives through pain and fights to be born again
To engrave a new poem-
I am tortured, raped, and even murdered
More than nine months
I endured and suffered-
To reap my finest harvest
And I kept myself alive like a phoenix
And I resurrected like Jesus
Lighted a torch like Prometheus
As I robbed it from Olympiad Zeus
To buy that word and seize the harvest
In my own silted clay;
At last, on 16 December 1971, I delivered -
A muse was born;
And it roared: 'liberation'
The word that I looked for -
Yet Bangladesh- the infant muse is later known;
Celebration, celebration- I am born- a newborn!
Ah! Bangladesh and our freedom.