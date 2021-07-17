|
Breathless Recount
|
Martyred souls sacrifice new hopes
In stakes high
Taking care of present
Obliged by resolute dreams
Restlessly pondering at redeem.
As spirits rise high
Warriors pray to early dawn
Hoping sacrifice is a cost
26th March 1971
Tragedy struck innocent mass
Millions forced to bid farewell
Terrified rest fought
Hand in hand they conquered
Treachery and treason
Mothers and sisters raped at will
Sharpened claws at enemy's behest
Brutally tormented aspirations won
Valiantly sacrificing for autonomy
Realizing freedom has a cost
Bloodbath pleasing enemy's wrath
Survival at doorsteps of hell
Still praying at large
Forgiving breathless recount
Relentless bravery readily
Winning the cause !!!
Shams Monower is a poet