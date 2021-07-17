Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 6:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

Breathless Recount

Published : Saturday, 17 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Shams Monower

Breathless Recount

Breathless Recount

Martyred souls sacrifice new hopes
In stakes high
Taking care of present
Obliged by resolute dreams
Restlessly pondering at redeem.
 
As spirits rise high  
Warriors pray to early dawn
Hoping sacrifice is a cost
26th March 1971
Tragedy struck innocent mass
Millions forced to bid farewell
Terrified rest fought
Hand in hand they conquered
Treachery and treason
Mothers and sisters raped at will
Sharpened claws at enemy's behest
Brutally tormented aspirations won
Valiantly sacrificing for autonomy
Realizing freedom has a cost
Bloodbath pleasing enemy's wrath
Survival at doorsteps of hell
Still praying at large
 Forgiving breathless recount
Relentless bravery readily
Winning the cause    !!!
Shams Monower is a poet



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JUST FOR YOU
Journey of a Word
Breathless Recount
The Island of Nightmares
The Spooky Host of Chittagong Night Train
The Hollow Men
Crossing the borders
The Haunted Railway Station of Jharia-Janjail


Latest News
Lockdown lifting may make country a deathtrap: BNP
25,000 troops deployed to quell South Africa riots, 117 dead
Momen for trade facilitation to connect Central and South Asia
Sale of animals starts at cattle markets in capital on Saturday
PM greets national cricket team
Sheikh Hasina's imprisonment day observed
Rotary governor Faruqui inaugurates plantation of 1 mln saplings
Destiny's Rafiqul Amin holds 5 zoom meetings in BSMMU prison cell
Bollywood actress Surekha Sikri dies of cardiac arrest at 75
Liton, Shakib help Bangladesh take 1-0 lead
Most Read News
Two eerily similar blazes; lessons not learned
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury
Flooding kills 70 in Germany, Belgium
Brahmanbaria, Bashundhara and Ataur register big wins
Bangladeshi pop culture and Kishwar Chowdhury
Floyd's murder: An exemplary judgement against racism
Disciplined, modern army always plays role in consolidating democracy: PM
WHO urges China to co-operate more in Covid probe
Counterfeit money: Caution is essential
Death toll in Germany, Belgium floods rises to 90
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft