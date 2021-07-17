

Breathless Recount

In stakes high

Taking care of present

Obliged by resolute dreams

Restlessly pondering at redeem.



As spirits rise high

Warriors pray to early dawn

Hoping sacrifice is a cost

26th March 1971

Tragedy struck innocent mass

Millions forced to bid farewell

Terrified rest fought

Hand in hand they conquered

Treachery and treason

Mothers and sisters raped at will

Sharpened claws at enemy's behest

Brutally tormented aspirations won

Valiantly sacrificing for autonomy

Realizing freedom has a cost

Bloodbath pleasing enemy's wrath

Survival at doorsteps of hell

Still praying at large

Forgiving breathless recount

Relentless bravery readily

Winning the cause !!!

Shams Monower is a poet



Martyred souls sacrifice new hopesIn stakes highTaking care of presentObliged by resolute dreamsRestlessly pondering at redeem.As spirits rise highWarriors pray to early dawnHoping sacrifice is a cost26th March 1971Tragedy struck innocent massMillions forced to bid farewellTerrified rest foughtHand in hand they conqueredTreachery and treasonMothers and sisters raped at willSharpened claws at enemy's behestBrutally tormented aspirations wonValiantly sacrificing for autonomyRealizing freedom has a costBloodbath pleasing enemy's wrathSurvival at doorsteps of hellStill praying at largeForgiving breathless recountRelentless bravery readilyWinning the cause !!!Shams Monower is a poet