

The Island of Nightmares

When the game started, I was the only one standing in this enormous field with a gun whereas others were finding for a place to hide. In this situation, I don't know why I felt like I had lost my memory of the reason I had joined this game and I also somehow forgot how I joined this game. I could recall someone brought me here in this game world and we were together before the game started but I couldn't remember who was it? The only thing I was thinking at that time was "No matter what I have to survive" I started shooting everyone and surprisingly I didn't miss any shot. Even after killing everyone I wasn't coming out from this game and nobody was even there for asking that how can I leave this game? So, I started using my own brain.

I started counting all the dead bodies as I knew how many people joined the game just for the invisible person who had made a mistake by saying "sixty ninnn"which is obvious that he was going to say sixty nine. After I finished counting I found one missing who was hiding at the very corner and under the table where guns were kept.

This last kill would save my life but this time it was my lifeline in front of me. My dad! My hand holding the gun was pointing at him but my brain was stuck in my childhood thinking that how can I kill him, the one who cared and supported me since childhood.

My dad was in the same state of mine. His gun was also pointing at me. For straight 30 minutes we were holding the gun at each other but not shooting which proved that how much we loved each other. Boom! We shot but not at each other. I killed myself and he killed himself. The game ends.

"Cognates" You two are the only father and daughter who won. Happy Father Day! It was just a test to prove how much you love each other. This game is especially made because sometimes we cannot express our true feelings with our families. So this game helps us with that 6 and numbs your brain for sometime so that you take this game seriously. Now here are your gifts" said the game manager (invisible person) relieving us at the end.

The writer is a student of class 6, BACHA ENGLISH MEDIUM SCHOOL, Farm gate Dhaka







Welcome to the island of nightmares, where a dream comes to life. Enjoy your stay because you are not leaving unless you kill sixty ninnnI mean everyone and remember if someone dies in this game, he or she dies in real life too" warned someone invisible.When the game started, I was the only one standing in this enormous field with a gun whereas others were finding for a place to hide. In this situation, I don't know why I felt like I had lost my memory of the reason I had joined this game and I also somehow forgot how I joined this game. I could recall someone brought me here in this game world and we were together before the game started but I couldn't remember who was it? The only thing I was thinking at that time was "No matter what I have to survive" I started shooting everyone and surprisingly I didn't miss any shot. Even after killing everyone I wasn't coming out from this game and nobody was even there for asking that how can I leave this game? So, I started using my own brain.I started counting all the dead bodies as I knew how many people joined the game just for the invisible person who had made a mistake by saying "sixty ninnn"which is obvious that he was going to say sixty nine. After I finished counting I found one missing who was hiding at the very corner and under the table where guns were kept.This last kill would save my life but this time it was my lifeline in front of me. My dad! My hand holding the gun was pointing at him but my brain was stuck in my childhood thinking that how can I kill him, the one who cared and supported me since childhood.My dad was in the same state of mine. His gun was also pointing at me. For straight 30 minutes we were holding the gun at each other but not shooting which proved that how much we loved each other. Boom! We shot but not at each other. I killed myself and he killed himself. The game ends."Cognates" You two are the only father and daughter who won. Happy Father Day! It was just a test to prove how much you love each other. This game is especially made because sometimes we cannot express our true feelings with our families. So this game helps us with that 6 and numbs your brain for sometime so that you take this game seriously. Now here are your gifts" said the game manager (invisible person) relieving us at the end.The writer is a student of class 6, BACHA ENGLISH MEDIUM SCHOOL, Farm gate Dhaka