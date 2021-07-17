

The Spooky Host of Chittagong Night Train

In November of 1970 I took the night train to Chittagong from Dhaka to attend some business there. I had joined government service a couple of years before but had spent much of my training period in West Pakistan and the districts. Although I had been to Chittagong before, but mostly by road and on a few occasions by air. I had heard of the delightful Chittagong Mail Train and of the food one could have on board from the Railway catering service. One could order dinner or breakfast after boarding the train through the Guard of the train, and food would be delivered to their compartment at an appointed hour by a bearer from the kitchens of one of the stations that lay in between.

For this journey I had the lower berth of a two-berth first class compartment for me. When I boarded the train, I found to my surprise that I was the only occupant in the compartment. So, I put up my briefcase on the upper berth and suitcase below thinking that I would bring my briefcase down in case the occupant of the berth showed up. But no one showed up even as the train started to roll out of Dhaka station. At that time, I also realized that I had forgotten to tell the Conductor about by dinner order. I thought I would do that when the Ticket Checker would come to my compartment.

But the Ticket Checker did not come, and I also kind of dozed off at the rock-a-bye type of rolling of the train. I do not know how long I was in sleep, but I was startled by a slight nudge at my shoulder. Thinking that perhaps it was the Ticket Checker I looked at my side and saw a tall person with a snow-white beard and matching kurta and trousers smiling at me. This was no Ticket Checker. When I looked surprised the stranger said to me very politely, I have the upper berth. But as it is too early to sleep, could I sit with you on this berth for a little while? He asked. Before I could say yes, he sat next to me spreading a beautiful fragrance from his white dress. The question, however, in my head at the same time was how did he get into the train and when?

As though he read my mind the white bearded man with white skull cap smiled and said, you are wondering how I got into the train? You see, I am usually late in catching the train, and train conductor and other staff in the train know about it. So, they let me in, the man said while winking his eyes. Do you board a running train, or do they stop the train for you? I asked. He smiled again and replied, Oh, I have my ways, do not worry about it.

I was very puzzled but did not know if I should argue with him about his methods. But the stranger stopped the discussion in any case by producing a pearl-studded silver box from his long Kurta and asked me, would you like to have some Attar? So, saying he opened the tiny box and revealed a small blue glass bottle. This is Jasmine Sultana, most expensive Attar in the world, he said. I almost got giddy from the exquisite scent that came out when he opened the bottle.

The white clad stranger put a drip of the essence in a ball of cotton from the box and gave it to me. I took it in my and took the smell again. I had never smelt such perfume or attar in my life. I thanked him and put the cotton ball in my shirt pocket. I asked my co-traveler where he got this rare Attar. He again smiled and said, oh, I have my sources. He did not tell me what those sources were.

I did not have to restart the conversation, but the old man started again. Have you eaten, he asked me? I replied that I was going to order dinner from the train conductor when he visits the compartment. It will be too late, the man said. Why don't you share with me the food that I have brought? He said. No, no, I could not possibly do that. There may not be enough, I protested. What nonsense, the white beard said. I have enough for four persons.

The stranger then stood up and retrieved from the upper berth a wicker basket that we use for picnic. He opened the basket on our berth revealing five silver containers, few silver plates, silver glasses, and a flask containing beverage. The containers were like those small serving bowls that you see in Mughlai restaurants of India, and plates and glasses were like those I had seen in wealth houses kept as heirloom.

Come, let us eat, my host said to me, giving me a silver plate and taking another for himself. He then started to open the containers one after another. An aroma of most delicious kind started to fill our compartment as he opened the containers. The first container had mutton biriyani, second had a murgmusallam, third had mutton rogan josh, fourth contained chicken tikka, and the fifth daalmakhni. There were also some naan. I was already swooning from the aroma but now I was knocked out by the sight of the dishes. How could this man carry such a large basket with so many items in it to the train, I wondered. Most importantly, the dishes were so warm that it seemed that they were just delivered from the kitchen.

You must be wondering how from where I got all this food? The white appareled man asked me. Before I could say anything, the man answered his question himself. You see I have kind friends all over, and they bring me this food. But first have this Sherbet, he said while pouring a colored liquid from the flask into my silver glass. This is a Persian sherbet made with rose petals, hibiscus, pomegranate, and milk. I had never tasted the like of such a sherbet on my life.

Then we dived into the dished each of which vied with the other in taste, culinary mastery, and of course quality. The biryani meat was melt in your mouth soft. The murgmusallam reminded one of the Mughlai dishes of India. Chicken tikka was juicy and not dry.

To be continued

The writer is a former civil servant













