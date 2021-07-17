RMP distributes relief to 200 more distressed people

RAJSHAHI, July 16: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) has provided humanitarian assistance to 200 more jobless and other distressed people aimed at ensuring their food security amid the strict lockdown enforced to contain the Covid-19 spread.

Each of the 125 ethnic minority and 75 disadvantaged recipients was given a 24.5-kilogram food package containing rice, flour, potato, salt and edible oil so that they can meet their food demand.

As part of its continuous humanitarian assistance, the RMP authorities distributed the food items at Kasiadanga College playground on Thursday afternoon through maintaining health rules to contain Covid-19 spread.

RMP Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique accompanied by Additional Commissioners Suzayet Islam and Mazid Ali and Deputy Commissioner Monirul Islam distributed the food supports.

Speaking on the occasion, Abu Kalam Siddique urged more other government, non-government and volunteer organizations to remain by the worst-affected people amid the pandemic.

He said the present government under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly to support the hand-to-mouth people during the global pandemic.

Kalam Siddique said all the worst-affected people are being brought under humanitarian support so that they can lead their life through mitigating their financial constraint being caused by the pandemic.

He, however, urged the recipients to follow health rules strictly to contain the spread of the deadly virus.