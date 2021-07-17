Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 6:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Bus services suspended in Barisal over union issues

Published : Saturday, 17 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

BARISAL, July 16: Commuters had a harrowing time on Friday as inter-district and intra-district bus services from two depots in Barisal were suspended over workers' union issues.
Two different bus owners' associations announced the suspension of bus services with effect from 10am on Friday, demanding the arrest of a union leader and his men.
According to the bus workers, two unions have been recently formed in Barisal. Since the formation, there have been several fights between members of the two groups.
On Thursday again, a clash broke out between the workers of a union led by Sultan Mahmud and Sahidul Islam Titu and the members of the group led by Parimal Chandra Das and Shahriar Babu in front of the ticket counter on the ground floor of the terminal building at 10.30am.
Several members of both the groups were injured in the clash. Immediately after that, bus services were suspended for four hours.
Later, the police filed a case against nine people, including Sultan Mahmud, in connection with the clash. The services resumed soon after the police assured action against the accused.
However, bus services were suspended again on all routes from Barisal Central Bus Terminal Nathullabad and Rupatali Terminal from this morning.
Kawsar Hossain Shipon, general secretary of the Rupatali Mini Bus Malik Samiti, said, "Sultan Mahmud and his men attacked our people on Thursday. Despite an ultimatum, police have not been able to arrest the accused, prompting us to suspend bus services on 17 routes from Rupatali."
Kishore Kumar Dey, joint general secretary of Barisal District Bus Owners Group, said bus services on 14 routes, including Dhaka, have been suspended. "The services will remain suspended until Sultan Mahmud and his men are arrested."    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RMP distributes relief to 200 more distressed people
Eiffel Tower reopens after eight-month Covid closure
Framer eying excellent maize output in Rangpur region
Microsoft says Israeli group sold tools to hack Windows
‘Making BD safer for women’
Bus services suspended in Barisal over union issues
Science failed to predict flood and heat intensity
160+ graves found in Canada


Latest News
Lockdown lifting may make country a deathtrap: BNP
25,000 troops deployed to quell South Africa riots, 117 dead
Momen for trade facilitation to connect Central and South Asia
Sale of animals starts at cattle markets in capital on Saturday
PM greets national cricket team
Sheikh Hasina's imprisonment day observed
Rotary governor Faruqui inaugurates plantation of 1 mln saplings
Destiny's Rafiqul Amin holds 5 zoom meetings in BSMMU prison cell
Bollywood actress Surekha Sikri dies of cardiac arrest at 75
Liton, Shakib help Bangladesh take 1-0 lead
Most Read News
Two eerily similar blazes; lessons not learned
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury
Flooding kills 70 in Germany, Belgium
Brahmanbaria, Bashundhara and Ataur register big wins
Bangladeshi pop culture and Kishwar Chowdhury
Floyd's murder: An exemplary judgement against racism
Disciplined, modern army always plays role in consolidating democracy: PM
WHO urges China to co-operate more in Covid probe
Counterfeit money: Caution is essential
Death toll in Germany, Belgium floods rises to 90
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft