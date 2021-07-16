

Alesha Mart following the footsteps of evaly!

Alesha Mart has incurred a loss of around Tk 350.62 crore in 45 days due to a 35 percent discount on 46,000 motorcycles of two brands.

Asked how the business was going on, Chairman of Alesha Mart, Manjur Alam Sikder, said, "Even if we sell a product below its market price we can make up for the loss by selling other products."

However, The Daily Observer investigation says that only a six-month old e-commerce company has so far offered lucrative and attractive offers on all the products it has sold. They have sold all the products at less than the market price.

Alesha Mart is selling two models of motorcycles at 35 percent discount. Their offer has received a wide response. In the meantime, customers have

paid Tk 658 crore for 46,000 bikes.

But no one has got a bike yet. The e-commerce company is giving an excuse of strict restrictions starting from July 1 due to coronavirus.

But customers are not satisfied with Alesha Mart's statement. They say that Alesha Mart started its journey amid corona pandemic and it is coming with a tempting offer. They were supposed to hand over the motorcycle within 45 days.

According to the investigation of this reporter, out of 46,000 motorcycles ordered by customers 28,000 are Indian 150cc double disc Bajaj brand Pulsars and 18,000 are Yamaha brand Japanese version-3 BS-6 models.

Alesha Mart has taken Tk1, 18, 000 from each of the customers for a Pulsar bike. So far the customers have paid Tk330 crore 40 lakh to it.

On the other hand, for the Yamaha version-3 bike, a customer had to pay Tk1, 82, 000 As of now, Alesha Mart has received a total of Tk327 crore 60 lakh from the customers. In all, the new e-commerce company has earned Tk 658 crore from the customers for the order of 46,000 motorcycles alone.

Talking to customs officials, it was known that motorcycles are now assembled in Bangladesh through importing spare parts in most cases. One has to pay 56 percent tax to bring those motorcycles while ready-made bike charges 150 percent tax.

Uttara Motors is an importer and distributor of Indian Bajaj motorcycles in Bangladesh. SK Traders buy motorcycles wholesale from them. Alesha Mart has entered into an agreement with SK Traders to buy Pulsar model bikes.

The e-commerce company says it is selling Bajaj's Pulsar at Tk 1, 18, 000 at a 35 percent discount. They bought this bike from SK Traders for Tk1, 12, 000.

However, SK Traders says that they themselves buy and sell these motorcycles in bulk from third parties. They did not sell this bike to Alesha Mart for Tk 1, 12, 000. Alesha Mart is lying.

The retail price of this bike is Tk1, 80, 900. They sell this bike on a bit discount to Alesha Mart as Alesha Mart is a wholesale buyer. There is nothing beyond that.

While speaking to importer and distributor of Uttara Motors to find out how much it costs from it to bring India's 150cc double disc Bajaj brand Pulsar to Bangladesh one of their officials, Matiur Rahman, said, "The price of this Pulsar bike is Tk 99,000 in India. Currently the price has further increased. To bring this bike to Bangladesh, 45 percent VAT-tax is added to this price. In that case, the cost of bringing the bike to Bangladesh is Tk1, 45, 000."

According to them, it is not possible to bring a 150 cc Pulsar bike to Bangladesh in a legal way for Tk 1 lakh 12 thousand. This motorcycle has to be bought from India for around Tk1, 00000. Then there is VAT-tax; there are transportation and showroom costs.

After meeting these costs, the official retail market price goes up to Tk1 lakh 80 thousand 900 for a 150 cc Pulsar.

So the question naturally arises, how this e-commerce company is doing business with an apparent loss by taking Tk62, 000 less than retail (35% discount) market and Tk27,000 less than wholesale market.

The question has also arisen as to whether Alesha Mart has any other motives behind attracting customers with such tempting offers. Newly born e-commerce company Alesha Mart seems to be walking the same way what evaly did previously.Alesha Mart has incurred a loss of around Tk 350.62 crore in 45 days due to a 35 percent discount on 46,000 motorcycles of two brands.Asked how the business was going on, Chairman of Alesha Mart, Manjur Alam Sikder, said, "Even if we sell a product below its market price we can make up for the loss by selling other products."However, The Daily Observer investigation says that only a six-month old e-commerce company has so far offered lucrative and attractive offers on all the products it has sold. They have sold all the products at less than the market price.Alesha Mart is selling two models of motorcycles at 35 percent discount. Their offer has received a wide response. In the meantime, customers havepaid Tk 658 crore for 46,000 bikes.But no one has got a bike yet. The e-commerce company is giving an excuse of strict restrictions starting from July 1 due to coronavirus.But customers are not satisfied with Alesha Mart's statement. They say that Alesha Mart started its journey amid corona pandemic and it is coming with a tempting offer. They were supposed to hand over the motorcycle within 45 days.According to the investigation of this reporter, out of 46,000 motorcycles ordered by customers 28,000 are Indian 150cc double disc Bajaj brand Pulsars and 18,000 are Yamaha brand Japanese version-3 BS-6 models.Alesha Mart has taken Tk1, 18, 000 from each of the customers for a Pulsar bike. So far the customers have paid Tk330 crore 40 lakh to it.On the other hand, for the Yamaha version-3 bike, a customer had to pay Tk1, 82, 000 As of now, Alesha Mart has received a total of Tk327 crore 60 lakh from the customers. In all, the new e-commerce company has earned Tk 658 crore from the customers for the order of 46,000 motorcycles alone.Talking to customs officials, it was known that motorcycles are now assembled in Bangladesh through importing spare parts in most cases. One has to pay 56 percent tax to bring those motorcycles while ready-made bike charges 150 percent tax.Uttara Motors is an importer and distributor of Indian Bajaj motorcycles in Bangladesh. SK Traders buy motorcycles wholesale from them. Alesha Mart has entered into an agreement with SK Traders to buy Pulsar model bikes.The e-commerce company says it is selling Bajaj's Pulsar at Tk 1, 18, 000 at a 35 percent discount. They bought this bike from SK Traders for Tk1, 12, 000.However, SK Traders says that they themselves buy and sell these motorcycles in bulk from third parties. They did not sell this bike to Alesha Mart for Tk 1, 12, 000. Alesha Mart is lying.The retail price of this bike is Tk1, 80, 900. They sell this bike on a bit discount to Alesha Mart as Alesha Mart is a wholesale buyer. There is nothing beyond that.While speaking to importer and distributor of Uttara Motors to find out how much it costs from it to bring India's 150cc double disc Bajaj brand Pulsar to Bangladesh one of their officials, Matiur Rahman, said, "The price of this Pulsar bike is Tk 99,000 in India. Currently the price has further increased. To bring this bike to Bangladesh, 45 percent VAT-tax is added to this price. In that case, the cost of bringing the bike to Bangladesh is Tk1, 45, 000."According to them, it is not possible to bring a 150 cc Pulsar bike to Bangladesh in a legal way for Tk 1 lakh 12 thousand. This motorcycle has to be bought from India for around Tk1, 00000. Then there is VAT-tax; there are transportation and showroom costs.After meeting these costs, the official retail market price goes up to Tk1 lakh 80 thousand 900 for a 150 cc Pulsar.So the question naturally arises, how this e-commerce company is doing business with an apparent loss by taking Tk62, 000 less than retail (35% discount) market and Tk27,000 less than wholesale market.The question has also arisen as to whether Alesha Mart has any other motives behind attracting customers with such tempting offers.