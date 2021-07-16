Video
Friday, 16 July, 2021, 12:09 AM
Lawyer summoned over FB post

Published : Friday, 16 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday summoned Supreme Court lawyer Md Ashraful Islam Ashtaf to appear before it on August 8 and explain why he demanded Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain's resignatiuon on a Facebook status.
The apex court also asked the Bangladesh
    Telecommunication and Regulatory Authority (BTRC) to block Ashraful's all Facebook ID immediately.
The court also prevented him from appearing before any court as a lawyer till the hearing of the contempt rule on August 8.
A five-member virtual Appellate Division bench headed by Justice Muhammad Imam Ali passed the order after Attorney General AM Amin Uddin had placed Asraful's Facebook post before it.
The court observed that the statements made by the lawyer through his Facebook post 'is highly contemptuous and a direct attack on the Chief Justice and the Supreme Court.


