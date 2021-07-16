Anger rages among aspirants, many disenchanted with student politics

The prolonged delay in forming Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Dhaka University (DU) unit and its Hall unit committees has angered a large number of aspiring students who intend to get a berth in those committees.

The BCL DU unit committee has expired on July 31 in 2019 and the Hall unit Committees on December 13 in 2017. Although three and half years have elapsed since the expiry of the Hall committees and two years of DU unit committee, no tangible steps have been taken to form fresh committees.

Due to this delay, anger is raging among the leaders and activists of the branch and its hall units. Some aspirants for posts are shunning political activities and concentrating on studying for appearing at the competitive examinations.

A number of aspirants of various hall units said the president and the general secretary of the DU expired committee lack goodwill to form the committees, let alone formulate a roadmap to form fresh

committees. According to the BCL constitution, the committees have to be formed within the tenure of the incumbent committees.

Now it has become uncertain when the new committees will be formed due to corona pandemic. Though the leaders point fingers at the pandemic and closure of the university as reasons for the delay, they had around two years in their hands to accomplish it before the closure.

On July 31 in 2018, the then BCL central committee announced its DU unit committee with Sanjit Chandra Das and Saddam Hossain as president and general secretary respectively.

According to the BCL constitution, the tenure of its DU committee is for one year. After the one-year period, a new DU committee should be formed through a conference within 90 days. However, these rules are being violated by them under various pretexts.

The university committee is equivalent to a district committee. According to the section 10 (b) of the constitution of BCL, the district unit tenure is one year. Within this period, the newly elected leaders will take their responsibilities. The duration can be extended up to 90 days under special circumstances with the approval of the central executive committee.

If the conference is not held during this time, the committee would not exist. In that case, the central executive committee will form convening or ad hoc committee and take the responsibility to arrange the conference within 90 days. However, no convening or ad hoc committee has been formed yet. Now, the DU unit is running under the leadership of the expired committee.

Ariful Islam, a candidate of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall said, "The charm of politics at DU is now gone which is why the post aspirants are losing interest in the BCL."

"DU Hall committees are at the heart of BCL politics. As a result of the stagnation for the last three years, nothing new is happening in the politics of BCL," Arif said.

He said the aspirants for leadership face embarrassment while inviting general students to BCL politics as the new comers already know that Hall committees are defunct and shall remain so for a long time.

Asked if the leaders lack goodwill, Arif replied in the positive saying, "We have seen many organizations which have formed committees amid the pandemic. So the DU unit and Hall committees can be formed through virtual conference in coordination with the Awami League leaders and BCL Central Committee leaders."

Saddam Hossain, general secretary of DU expired committee, said they have all the preparations to form the Hall committees.

"We proposed an alternative way to form the committees. We hope that we will bring fresh, skilled and talented leadership in the committees soon," said Saddam.

Echoing the same, Al-Nahiyan Khan Joy, BCL central president said they have taken all the preparations and fresh committee will be announced once the educational institutions reopen.

Joy said, "We have announced many committees such as metropolis, medical colleges and district committees virtually. But it's not possible to announce the educational institution's committees virtually as the leaders and activists are staying at home during the lockdown. We have talked to our leaders and they told us to form the committees of educational institutions after the reopening."

He said forming the committees will not be fruitful as most of the leaders and activists are not in the campus.







