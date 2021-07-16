Video
Life term equivalent to 30 years’ jail

Explains SC in full text of verdict

Published : Friday, 16 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday said in a full text of verdict that imprisonment for life prima-facie means imprisonment for the whole of the remaining period of convict's natural life.
Explaining the meaning of life term imprisonment, the apex court also observed that "Imprisonment for life be deemed equivalent to imprisonment for 30 years if sections 45 and 53 are read along with sections 55 and 57 of the Penal Code and section 35(A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure,".
"However, in the case of sentence awarded to the convict for the imprisonment for life till his natural death by the Court, Tribunal or the International Crimes Tribunal under the International Crimes (Tribunal) Act, 1973, the convict will not be entitled to get the benefit of section 35(A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure," the full-text verdict read.
A seven-member bench of the Appellate Division
    headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain released the 120-page full text of verdict on majority view while delivering the judgment after disposing of a review petition filed by a convicted person.
The apex court delivered the short verdict on December 1 last year, while the full text of the verdict was released on Thursday, now available on the Supreme Court website.
Convict Ataur Mridha alias Ataur filed the petition seeking review of the apex court's judgement that commuted his death penalty to imprisonment till death.


Life term equivalent to 30 years' jail
