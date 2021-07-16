Construction of private hospital at CRB sparks protest in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM July 15: Construction of a 500-bed private hospital at CRB (Central Railway Building) square in Chattogram has sparked a widespread protest all over the port city.

All the political parties, socio-cultural organisations, NGOs and environmental organisations have already started their protest against the step.

They are protesting it through media even organizing protest rally, human chain at CRB square regularly.

They said the CRB area was one of the historic spot and one of the most significant environmental space with huge vacant area and hundreds of age-old trees providing oxygen to the city.

The people of Chattogram termed the

CRB square the lungs of Chattogram'.

Besides, the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) had earlier declared CRB as a Heritage of the port city.

Moreover, one Human rights forum and another environment organization have issued legal notice against the government and the Bangladesh Railway authority to scrap the project of construction of a hospital at CRB.

Meanwhile, the leaders of Chattogram district South, North and City units of the ruling AWami League visited the area on Wednesday.

They said the government would not take any project damaging the ecological balance of the port city. Later on they will explain the situation in a press conference after a consultation with experts.

The Bangladesh Estapati Institute, Chattogram Chapter, Communist Party, BNP, Muktijoddha Sangshad, all environment organisations in Chattogram including the people of all strata of life have vehemently criticised the decision of setting up a hospital at CRB.

Mayor of Chattogram Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Deputy Minister for Education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel, ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury MP, Chairman of Bangladesh Railway Ministry Standing Committee and Chairman of CDA Jahirul Alam Dobash commented that the government would not take any step damaging the environment of the port city.

Bangladesh Railway signed an agreement with the private organisation United Enterprise and Company Limited for setting up a 500-bed specialised hospital and a 100-seat Medical College under PPP over 6 acres of land at CRB area.

The agreement was signed on March 18 in 2020.

Meanwhile, M Ahsan Jabir, Chief Engineer (Bridge, East) of Bangladesh Railway and the project Director in a statement to the press said the project would not damage ecological balance of the CRB area.

There will be no need to cut any age-old trees of the area.

He also said the project would be constructed over 6 acres of land at Goalpara area. He saidthe project will not hamper CRB area anyway.

Project Director clarified that the agreement was signed with United Group on the basis of the approval of Cabinet Committee on Economic affairs on April 27 in 2017.









