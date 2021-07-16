Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 July, 2021, 12:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

RMG leaders want factories to run after Eid

Published : Friday, 16 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Staff Correspondent

Fearing massive disruptions in schedule and huge financial losses from the last year's experience, apparel sector leaders on Thursday urged the government to reconsider its decision of keeping the industries closed during the strict lockdown to be enforced again from July 23 after Eid ul Azha.
In a meeting with Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, held at the secretariat on Thursday, leaders of the apparel sector's trade bodies placed the demands
    and submitted a prayer to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina seeking her directive to allow factories resume operations after a short Eid vacation.
After the meeting, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan told media that the meeting was successful and they convinced the top bureaucrat about their demands. The Cabinet Secretary is known to have assured them to do something for the sector within Saturday.
The government will give its decision on Saturday through an official announcement, added Faruque Hassan.
However, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam didn't give any statement after the meeting.
The letter, which was submitted to the Cabinet Secretary for placing before the PM, was signed by BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, BKMEA President AKM Selim Osman, BTMA President Mohammad Ali Khokan, BTTLMEA President Shahadat Hossain Sohel and BGAPMEA Abdul Kader Khan.
In the letter, the signers said they might loss the work orders for late summer, Christmas and winter if the factories remain closed for 18 to 20 days due to Eid holidays and post Eid lockdown.
Mentioning that salaries of July would have to be paid soon after reopening the factories, they said that the country's export oriented apparel sector can be saved from possible catastrophe if the factories are opened soon after Eid holidays.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Alesha Mart following the footsteps of evaly!
Lawyer summoned over FB post
Anger rages among aspirants, many disenchanted with student politics
Life term equivalent to 30 years’ jail
Construction of private hospital at CRB sparks protest in Ctg
RMG leaders want factories to run after Eid
Country to import rice despite bumper Boro yield
Govt hikes rawhide price by Tk 5 per sqft ahead of Eid


Latest News
'Party can't be formed by announcement of a child who is not normal'
Kadam and Kunjalata ferries join Shimulia-Banglabazar waterway
DU students asked to register for vaccine by July 17
SC summons lawyer over Facebook post regarding CJ
No speed boats will ply on Banglabazar-Shimulia waterway
PM's intervention sought to keep garments open after Eid
Woman’s body found at Dumuria
1 killed, 2 injured from electrocution in Kotalipara
No Eid congregation at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan
Policeman commits suicide by shooting himself
Most Read News
The controversial black and white economy
Digital library-essential for pandemic time
Experts not hopeful about BD-China Tashkent meeting
Youth skill development: Industrial 4.0 perspectives
Traders from across the country have started arriving in the capital's cattle markets
Way to demolish the ‘Sabrina-ism’ in public sector
C-19 deaths remain above 200
Jamiat quits 20-party Alliance  
VOA announces ending its Bangla radio service
Vaccine diplomacy sees Russia boost its geopolitical leverage
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft