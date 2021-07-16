RMG leaders want factories to run after Eid

Fearing massive disruptions in schedule and huge financial losses from the last year's experience, apparel sector leaders on Thursday urged the government to reconsider its decision of keeping the industries closed during the strict lockdown to be enforced again from July 23 after Eid ul Azha.

In a meeting with Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, held at the secretariat on Thursday, leaders of the apparel sector's trade bodies placed the demands

and submitted a prayer to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina seeking her directive to allow factories resume operations after a short Eid vacation.

After the meeting, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan told media that the meeting was successful and they convinced the top bureaucrat about their demands. The Cabinet Secretary is known to have assured them to do something for the sector within Saturday.

The government will give its decision on Saturday through an official announcement, added Faruque Hassan.

However, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam didn't give any statement after the meeting.

The letter, which was submitted to the Cabinet Secretary for placing before the PM, was signed by BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, BKMEA President AKM Selim Osman, BTMA President Mohammad Ali Khokan, BTTLMEA President Shahadat Hossain Sohel and BGAPMEA Abdul Kader Khan.

In the letter, the signers said they might loss the work orders for late summer, Christmas and winter if the factories remain closed for 18 to 20 days due to Eid holidays and post Eid lockdown.

Mentioning that salaries of July would have to be paid soon after reopening the factories, they said that the country's export oriented apparel sector can be saved from possible catastrophe if the factories are opened soon after Eid holidays.







