Country to import rice despite bumper Boro yield

Despite bumper production of Boro rice this year, adequate stock in government godowns and steady supply of rice in the market, prices of the staple food grain is increasing unusually in the local markets.

According to the market price of rice in five rice producing countries - Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Thailand and Vietnam, rice price is higher in Bangladesh than in the other countries.

As per the data of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), a government agency usually works to control market price of daily commodities, every kilogram of fine rice is now being sold on Thursday at Tk 58 to Tk 65, consistent with the prices of last month. But, it was sold at Tk 52 to Tk 62 on the same date last year.

According to TCB, the medium variety of rice is sold at Tk 50 to Tk 57 on Thursday, which was sold last month at Tk 45 to Tk 48 and at Tk 44 to Tk 52 during the same period last year. The coarse variety of rice is being sold now at Tk 46 to Tk 50, which was sold at Tk 45 to Tk 48 and at Tk 40 to Tk 45 during the same

period last year.

In this situation, the government is also concerned about an imminent price hike of the staple diet of the population. Considering the situation, the government has already decided to allow private importers to import rice to enhance the country's food grain stock and control the price hike.

Food Ministry officials said following the recommendations of an inter-ministerial meeting held at the beginning of July comprising the representatives of the ministries of Food, Agriculture and Commerce, a proposal was forwarded to the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

According to Food Ministry and Directorate General of Food, the government may permit private traders and importers for importing 15 to 20 lakh metric tons of rice from abroad as internal rice procurement is far below the target.

In the proposal, the Commerce Ministry requested the authority for allowing import tax waiver on import of rice. At present, the importers need to pay 22.5 per cent tax on rice import. It's too high for making minimum profit by importing rice. So, the ministries want waiver of tax.

When contacted, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Thursday told this correspondent, "We have decided to import rice for controlling unusual hike of rice price. We - the ministers of the three ministries - have agreed to import rice as the farmers wouldn't be loser anymore."

He said the price of rice is on the higher side now. Most poor people are finding it difficult to arrange two square meals daily. In this situation, the government has extended the activities of open market sale (OMS) in the country. The number of OMS trucks has been increased with additional rice and Atta. It ensured meeting up the demand of rice and Atta for lower income groups.

But, the activity of OMS is not putting major impact in the market as most people consume medium or fine verities of rice. So, the step to import rice is taken, he added.

He hoped, "Most farmers have already sold their surplus paddy and rice. But, some hoarders have stocked paddy and rice for additional profit. So far, I know that some school teachers and traders on other trades have also stocked food grain for extra profit. We want that they supply their stocks to the market. If they bring their stocks to the market, the price will fall."

Earlier, Minister Sadhan Chandra announced that all-out measures would b taken to keep rice prices at a tolerable level. To ensure it, he also asked food officials to investigate the reasons behind unusual hike of rice prices despite bumper Boro yield this year.

Stating that rice prices did not rise when it was supposed to, ahead of this year's Boro harvest - during the months of Chaitra and Baishakh - the Minister expressed shock over the sudden hike in the prices.









