Govt hikes rawhide price by Tk 5 per sqft ahead of Eid

Published : Friday, 16 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Staff Correspondent

The government has fixed the prices of raw hide of cattle and buffalo at Tk40-45 per sq ft in Dhaka city. The price of raw hide has been increased by Tk 5 per sq ft over Tk 35-40 last year.
The price outside Dhaka has been fixed at 33-37 per sq ft which was
    Tk 28-32 per sq ft last year. Merchants have agreed to the higher rate and gave assurances of implementing the higher price.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi made the announcement of new price at a virtual meeting after discussion ahead of forthcoming Eid-Ul-Azha with stakeholders on setting prices on Thursday. Bangladesh is set to celebrate the Eid-ul-Azha on July 21.
He said prices of goat kin were fixed at Tk15-17 per sq ft across the country while that of she-goat at Tk12-14 - against the previous year's prices at Tk13-15 and Tk10-12, respectively.
"Last year, we saw a very good export trade, and now we've to ensure fair prices of rawhide. We've given the approval to export rawhide which is not good for us," he said.
Tipu Munshi urged small traders to apply salt on animal hides as soon as possible. Its failing impact the quality and even destroys the skin.




« PreviousNext »

