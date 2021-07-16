226 more die, 12,236 infected with Covid-19 in a day

The country logged 200 plus daily Corona death for the fifth consecutive day. DGHS recorded 226 more Covid deaths and 12, 236 new cases of infection in last 24 hours ending 8:00am, Thursday.

It is the second highest single-day Covid death since the beginning of the pandemic, taking the death toll to 17,278.

The highest single-day deaths of 230 were reported on last Sunday. However, the number of infections reached 1,071,774 with 8,395 patients declared free from the virus during the last 24 hours, with an 84.51 per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Positivity rate stands at 27.23 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 15.00 per cent with the death rate remaining 1.61 per cent. 44,941 samples were tested in 627 labs across the country in the mean time.

Highest 74 deaths were recorded in Dhaka division in the preceding 24 hours followed by 52 in Khulna, 42 in Chattogram, 28 in Rajshahi, 13 in Rangpur,

10 in Mymensingh, 6 in Barishal, and 5 in Sylhet division.

Country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 since the virus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019.

It claimed more than 4,077,216 lives across the world and infected more than 189,334,649 people across the world till Thursday afternoon, according to Worldometer.







