Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 July, 2021, 12:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

226 more die, 12,236 infected with Covid-19 in a day

Published : Friday, 16 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Staff Correspondent

The country logged 200 plus daily Corona death for the fifth consecutive day. DGHS recorded 226 more Covid deaths and 12, 236 new cases of infection in last 24 hours ending 8:00am, Thursday.
It is the second highest single-day Covid death since the beginning of the pandemic, taking the death toll to 17,278.  
The highest single-day deaths of 230 were reported on last Sunday. However, the number of infections reached 1,071,774 with 8,395 patients declared free from the virus during the last 24 hours, with an 84.51 per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Positivity rate stands at 27.23 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 15.00 per cent with the death rate remaining 1.61 per cent. 44,941 samples were tested in 627 labs across the country in the mean time.
Highest 74 deaths were recorded in Dhaka division in the preceding 24 hours followed by 52 in Khulna, 42 in  Chattogram,  28 in Rajshahi,  13 in Rangpur,  
    10 in Mymensingh, 6 in Barishal, and 5 in Sylhet division.  
Country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 since the virus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019.  
It claimed more than 4,077,216 lives across the world and infected more than 189,334,649 people across the world till Thursday afternoon, according to Worldometer.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Alesha Mart following the footsteps of evaly!
Lawyer summoned over FB post
Anger rages among aspirants, many disenchanted with student politics
Life term equivalent to 30 years’ jail
Construction of private hospital at CRB sparks protest in Ctg
RMG leaders want factories to run after Eid
Country to import rice despite bumper Boro yield
Govt hikes rawhide price by Tk 5 per sqft ahead of Eid


Latest News
'Party can't be formed by announcement of a child who is not normal'
Kadam and Kunjalata ferries join Shimulia-Banglabazar waterway
DU students asked to register for vaccine by July 17
SC summons lawyer over Facebook post regarding CJ
No speed boats will ply on Banglabazar-Shimulia waterway
PM's intervention sought to keep garments open after Eid
Woman’s body found at Dumuria
1 killed, 2 injured from electrocution in Kotalipara
No Eid congregation at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan
Policeman commits suicide by shooting himself
Most Read News
The controversial black and white economy
Digital library-essential for pandemic time
Experts not hopeful about BD-China Tashkent meeting
Youth skill development: Industrial 4.0 perspectives
Traders from across the country have started arriving in the capital's cattle markets
Way to demolish the ‘Sabrina-ism’ in public sector
C-19 deaths remain above 200
VOA announces ending its Bangla radio service
Jamiat quits 20-party Alliance  
Vaccine diplomacy sees Russia boost its geopolitical leverage
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft