All above 18 yrs will get vaccinated: Minister

In order to revive higher education in the country, arrangements are being made to gradually bring all citizens above the age of 18 years under the vaccination programme, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

The Health Minister

came up with the remark while inaugurating the expansion of Covid-19 ICU beds and OPD shed at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Thursday.

He said, "Currently, we have 4.5 million doses of vaccine. Vaccination activities have resumed in full swing since yesterday (July 14). The government has already received two million doses of vaccines from China. Another 1.5 crore vaccines will continue to come to the country every month. In addition to these, 29 lakh doses of AstraZeneca vaccines will come. Those in the country who were waiting for the second dose will be able to take the dose from this AstraZeneca vaccine. Pfizer's vaccine will come next month. The health sector has the capacity to store 30 million vaccines in the country. So there will be no problem in distributing vaccines."

Zahid Maleque has expressed concern that the announcement of the lockdown relaxation could increase the rate of infection. The lockdown has been relaxed on the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha. But at the same time, he hopes that if everyone adheres to the health rules at this time, the rate of infection will be under control.

He further said, "Discussion is underway to recruit 2,000 more doctors and 4,000 nurses to deal with Corona pandemic. Besides, recruitment of technologists is also underway."

"The new installed 13 ICU beds, a dialysis centre and four ventilators at DMCH will play a vital role in the treatment of Covid-19 patients," the Health Minister added.



