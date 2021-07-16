Video
Govt mulls SSC exams in Nov, HSC in Dec

Published : Friday, 16 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

MAD RUSH OF EID HOLIDAYMAKERS: Sadarghat launch terminal in the capital sees huge pressure of passengers on Thursday as the seven-day relaxation of the restrictions of the earlier imposed lockdown gave them an opportunity to visit their visit homes ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations will be held by the second week of November while the Higher Secondary Examination by the first week of December on limited syllabus if the Covid-19 situation improves, said Dipu Moni.
The Education Minister came up with the announcement on Thursday virtually.
The examinations will be taken only through selective courses on three group based subjects in
    compliance with hygiene rules, said the minister.
"If the situation does not improve enough to hold the examinations then results will be published through subject mapping of previous exams," she added.
The minister said 24 assignments will be given to SSC candidates in 12 weeks from this month. And 30 assignments will be given for HSC candidates. SSC and HSC examinations will be taken after covering the short syllabus.
Dipu Moni said the assignments will be taken by the students for exam preparation. Compulsory subjects will be assessed through subject mapping.
On 29 June, the government extended the closure of all educational institutions to 30 July in response to the worsening Covid-19 situation across the country.   
The institutions have been closed since 17 March last year owing to the pandemic.
The government planned to reopen schools several times but was forced to extend the closure as the situation deteriorated.
Last year, the government promoted Primary Education Completion (PSC), JSC, and HSC and equivalent students without taking any exams.
HSC students were assessed based on their JSC and SSC results. All students from primary to secondary level were also promoted automatically.
There are about 4.5 crore students from pre-primary to higher education level at around two lakh educational institutions across the country.


