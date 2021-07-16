Relaxed lockdown triggers home rush, congestion



MAD RUSH OF EID HOLIDAYMAKERS: Sadarghat launch terminal in the capital sees huge pressure of passengers on Thursday as the seven-day relaxation of the restrictions of the earlier imposed lockdown gave them an opportunity to visit their visit homes ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A mad rush of homebound people was observed at Gabtoli, Mohakhali and Sayedabad and other inter-district bus terminals in the capital on Thursday.

Especially the city streets of Dhaka and highways were under heavy pressure of traffic as the government withdrew the nationwide 'strict lockdown' for a week from Thursday amid fears of further spike in coronavirus transmission.

Visiting different

important parts of the city this correspondent found huge number of traffic especially private vehicles at Motijheel, Paltan, Gulistan, Shahbagh, old town streets, Firmgate, Gulsahan, Banani and Mirpur areas.

Wait at traffic signals were considerably longer.

Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, city dwellers were seen rushing to shopping centres as malls and shops opened after two weeks. As a result, pressure on streets doubled.

Shamsul Huda, an employee of a private company, told the Daily Observer, "It has taken almost three hours to reach Motijheel from Gulshan by bus. I saw horrible gridlocks during my journey."

"Private cars mainly have caused the congestion. The number of city public bus services is comparatively lesser than the usual time on the city streets," he added.

Meanwhile, long-distance buses and trains resumed operation at half capacity across the country from Thursday morning.

At Mohakhali bus terminal, as passengers were available long distanced buses were seen to be filled in the wink of an eye. Passengers did not need to collect tickets before boarding buses.

Bus supervisors were collecting fares inside buses.Most of the well-known bus companies sold their tickets online to avoid people's gathering.

Mosharref Hossain, General Manager of Hanif Paribahan, said, "Most of the tickets of our buses were sold online."

"Some highways, especially the Dhaka-northern district routes, witnessed traffic congestion," he added.

Abdur Razzaque, a resident of Ullahpara in Sirajganj district, said, "After relaxation of the lockdown the traffic pressure on Bangabandhu Bridge has increased extensively."

"From Hatikumrul in Sirajganj to the western end of Bangabandhu Bridge, vehicles had to take two to three hours to cross the distance," he added.

Highway police said the situation began to deteriorate in the early the morning as all the buses from the districts of North Bengal started moving towards Dhaka at the same time.

According to our correspondents, long tailback was seen on both sides of the Dhaka-Aricha highway with congestion in some places. Besides, Dhaka-Mymenshing highway also saw a long tailback at Gazipur.

Police said due to the increasing pressure of homebound people and trucks carrying sacrificial animals, traffic had slowed down.





