Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 July, 2021, 12:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Relaxed lockdown triggers home rush, congestion

Published : Friday, 16 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

MAD RUSH OF EID HOLIDAYMAKERS: Sadarghat launch terminal in the capital sees huge pressure of passengers on Thursday as the seven-day relaxation of the restrictions of the earlier imposed lockdown gave them an opportunity to visit their visit homes ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha. PHOTO: OBSERVER

MAD RUSH OF EID HOLIDAYMAKERS: Sadarghat launch terminal in the capital sees huge pressure of passengers on Thursday as the seven-day relaxation of the restrictions of the earlier imposed lockdown gave them an opportunity to visit their visit homes ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country on Thursday experienced heavy traffic congestions on the first day of relaxation of 'strict lockdown' as people availed to embark on their Eid journey home on the first day of easing of the toughest lockdown.
A mad rush of homebound people was observed at Gabtoli, Mohakhali and Sayedabad and other inter-district bus terminals in the capital on Thursday.
Especially the city streets of Dhaka and highways were under heavy pressure of traffic as the government withdrew the nationwide 'strict lockdown' for a week from Thursday amid fears of further spike in coronavirus transmission.
Visiting different
    important parts of the city this correspondent found huge number of traffic especially private vehicles at Motijheel, Paltan, Gulistan, Shahbagh, old town streets, Firmgate, Gulsahan, Banani and Mirpur areas.
Wait at traffic signals were considerably longer.
Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, city dwellers were seen rushing to shopping centres as malls and shops opened after two weeks. As a result, pressure on streets doubled.
Shamsul Huda, an employee of a private company, told the Daily Observer, "It has taken almost three hours to reach Motijheel from Gulshan by bus. I saw horrible gridlocks during my journey."
"Private cars mainly have caused the congestion. The number of city public bus services is comparatively lesser than the usual time on the city streets," he added.
Meanwhile, long-distance buses and trains resumed operation at half capacity across the country from Thursday morning.
At Mohakhali bus terminal, as passengers were available long distanced buses were seen to be filled in the wink of an eye. Passengers did not need to collect tickets before boarding buses.
Bus supervisors were collecting fares inside buses.Most of the well-known bus companies sold their tickets online to avoid people's gathering.
Mosharref Hossain, General Manager of Hanif Paribahan, said, "Most of the tickets of our buses were sold online."
"Some highways, especially the Dhaka-northern district routes, witnessed traffic congestion," he added.
Abdur Razzaque, a resident of Ullahpara in Sirajganj district, said, "After relaxation of the lockdown the traffic pressure on Bangabandhu Bridge has increased extensively."
"From Hatikumrul in Sirajganj to the western end of Bangabandhu Bridge, vehicles had to take two to three hours to cross the distance," he added.
Highway police said the situation began to deteriorate in the early the morning as all the buses from the districts of North Bengal started moving towards Dhaka at the same time.
According to our correspondents, long tailback was seen on both sides of the Dhaka-Aricha highway with congestion in some places. Besides, Dhaka-Mymenshing highway also saw a long tailback at Gazipur.
Police said due to the increasing pressure of homebound people and trucks carrying sacrificial animals, traffic had slowed down.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Alesha Mart following the footsteps of evaly!
Lawyer summoned over FB post
Anger rages among aspirants, many disenchanted with student politics
Life term equivalent to 30 years’ jail
Construction of private hospital at CRB sparks protest in Ctg
RMG leaders want factories to run after Eid
Country to import rice despite bumper Boro yield
Govt hikes rawhide price by Tk 5 per sqft ahead of Eid


Latest News
'Party can't be formed by announcement of a child who is not normal'
Kadam and Kunjalata ferries join Shimulia-Banglabazar waterway
DU students asked to register for vaccine by July 17
SC summons lawyer over Facebook post regarding CJ
No speed boats will ply on Banglabazar-Shimulia waterway
PM's intervention sought to keep garments open after Eid
Woman’s body found at Dumuria
1 killed, 2 injured from electrocution in Kotalipara
No Eid congregation at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan
Policeman commits suicide by shooting himself
Most Read News
The controversial black and white economy
Digital library-essential for pandemic time
Experts not hopeful about BD-China Tashkent meeting
Youth skill development: Industrial 4.0 perspectives
Traders from across the country have started arriving in the capital's cattle markets
Way to demolish the ‘Sabrina-ism’ in public sector
C-19 deaths remain above 200
VOA announces ending its Bangla radio service
Jamiat quits 20-party Alliance  
Vaccine diplomacy sees Russia boost its geopolitical leverage
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft