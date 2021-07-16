IBBL Bogura zone holds business dev conference



Md. Abdus Sobhan, Head of Bogura Zone presided over the meeting. Head of Branches and officials under Bogura Zone attended the conference. Bogura Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised Business Development Conference on Thursday at virtual platform. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the programme as chief guest, says a press release.Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director of the bank addressed the conference as special guest.J.Q.M. Habibullah, Deputy Managing Director, Md. Altaf Hossain, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin and Abu Naser Mohammed Nazmul Bari, Senior Executive Vice Presidents, Miftah Uddin, and Khaled Mahmud Raihan, Senior Vice President of the bank addressed the conference.Md. Abdus Sobhan, Head of Bogura Zone presided over the meeting. Head of Branches and officials under Bogura Zone attended the conference.