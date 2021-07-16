Video
Friday, 16 July, 2021, 12:07 AM
FSIBL Ctg half yearly business confce held

Published : Friday, 16 July, 2021
Business Desk

FSIBL Ctg half yearly business confce held

FSIBL Ctg half yearly business confce held

The Half Yearly Business Conference of Chattogram North and Chattogram South zone of First Security Islami Bank Ltd was held on Thursday by using digital platform.
The conference was presided over by Syed Waseque Md. Ali, Managing Director of the bank.
Among others, Advisor, Additional Managing Director(s), Deputy Managing Director(s), Divisional Heads at Head Office, Zonal Heads and Branch Managers of Chattogram North and Chattogram South zone participated in the Conference.
The conference reviewed the operational performance of individual branches for the period of January-July, 2021 and delivered directions to attain targets set for the remaining periods of the year.


« PreviousNext »

