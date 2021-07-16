

FSIBL Ctg half yearly business confce held

The conference was presided over by Syed Waseque Md. Ali, Managing Director of the bank.

Among others, Advisor, Additional Managing Director(s), Deputy Managing Director(s), Divisional Heads at Head Office, Zonal Heads and Branch Managers of Chattogram North and Chattogram South zone participated in the Conference.

The conference reviewed the operational performance of individual branches for the period of January-July, 2021 and delivered directions to attain targets set for the remaining periods of the year.







