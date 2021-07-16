Video
Home Business

SBL launches online govt invoice receipt service

Published : Friday, 16 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Desk

Standard Bank Ltd (SBL) inaugurated the process of depositing treasury invoices on behalf of Bangladesh Government through automatic invoicing system.  Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank inaugurated the service as Chief Guest at a function organized at the Principal Branch of the Bank recently, says a press release.
Additional Managing Director of the Bank Md. Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Manager of SBL Principal Branch and executives and officers from various levels at head office and branches were present on the occasion.
Managing Director Maqsood said, "Standard Bank has been contributing to the economic development of the country for over 21 years by relentlessly providing modern banking services through innovative activities as per the needs of the customers".
It is to be noted that, the automated invoicing system is one of the major endeavors of receiving government money in Scheduled Banks through government software with the aim of bringing government services to the doorsteps of the people, through which money will be deposited in the government treasury in a timely manner.


