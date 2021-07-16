IATA backs WHO proposals to ensure cross-border travel revival

DUBAI, July 15: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) called on states to follow new commonsense, risk-based recommendations from the World Health Organisation aimed at speeding up the revival of global cross-border travel.

Specifically, WHO recommended that governments should not make proof of Covid-19 vaccination as a mandatory condition for entry or exit.

WHO also suggested that measures such as testing and/or quarantine requirements for travellers who are fully vaccinated or have had a confirmed previous Covid-19 infection within the past six months should be avoided. The global body also urged measures to ensure alternative pathways for unvaccinated individuals through testing so that they are able to travel internationally. The WHO recommends rRT-PCR tests or antigen detection rapid diagnostic tests (Ag-RDTs) for this purpose.

It suggested that authorities should only implement test and/or quarantine measures for international travelers "on a risk-based manner" with policies on testing and quarantine regularly reviewed to ensure they are lifted when no longer necessary.

Willie Walsh, Iata's director general, said such commonsense, risk-based recommendations from WHO, if followed by states, will allow for international air travel to resume while minimising the chance of importing Covid-19.

"As WHO notes-and as the latest UK testing data proves-international travellers are not a high-risk group in terms of Covid-19. Out of 1.65 million tests carried out on arriving international passengers in the UK since February, only 1.4 per cent was positive for Covid-19. It's long past time for governments to incorporate data into risk-based decision-making processes for re-opening borders," said Walsh.

WHO also called on states to communicate "in a timely and adequate manner" any changes to international health-related measures and requirements. "Consumers face a maze of confusing, uncoordinated and fast-changing border entry rules that discourage them from traveling, causing economic hardship across those employed in the travel and tourism sector. According to our latest passenger survey, 70 per cent of recent travelers thought the rules were a challenge to understand," said Walsh.

"The pandemic has put more than 46 million jobs, normally supported by aviation, at risk. By incorporating these latest WHO recommendations into their border opening strategies, states can begin to reverse the economic damage of the past 18 months and put the world on the road to recovery," said Walsh. -Khaleej Times





