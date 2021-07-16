BD-based airlines resume domestic flights

Three Bangladesh-based airlines have resumed their domestic flights on Thursday as the government relaxed strict pandemic restriction till early July 23.

The restrictions were suspended for the time being so that the people can celebrate Eid-ul-Azha Muslim feast of sacrifice, despite death toll from the raging pandemic remained over 200 and infections in thousands over the last few days.

National carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines began operating domestic flights on Thursday morning. Flights left Dhaka for Syedpur, Chattogram and Jashore at 7.30 am and 8:00 am.

Biman is scheduled to operate three flights to Chattogram, three flights to Syedpur and two flights to Cox's Bazar every day. There will be two flights per day to Jashore and Sylhet as well and a single flight to Rajshahi and Barishal each, reports bdnews24.com.

Two US-Bangla flights operated two flights from Dhaka to for Chattogram, Sylhet, Jashore and Syedpur each on Thursday. The flights were also operated to and from Cox's Bazar, Barishal and Rajshahi on the day, totaling 32 domestic flights per day.

Novoair also operated flights to and from Dhaka to Chattogram, Syedpur, Jashore, Cox's Bazar, Rajshahi and Barishal on Thursday. The airline also operated six flights to Chattogram, Syedpur and Jashore per day, and two flights each to Cox's Bazar and Sylhet. Four flights were also operated from Dhaka to Barishal and three flights to Rajshahi.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) is allowing the airlines to resume flights on domestic routes from July 15 to July 23 as the government relaxed its restrictions.

Domestic flights will be barred again after Eid-ul-Azha, starting at 6:00 am on July 23 and continuing until August 5.

On July 5, CAAB suspended all domestic flights from July 8 to 14. It also halted international flights coming from eight countries. The government imposed a strict lockdown on July 1 as a second wave of Covid-19 spread across the country. It was later extended to July 14.

In March of last year, CAAB had banned the operation of all international and domestic flights due to the coronavirus pandemic. Flight service gradually resumed from July last year but saw another halt on April 5 of this year.





