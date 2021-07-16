NSDA celebrates World Youth Skills Day

Like other countries in the world, the National Skills Development Authority (NSDA) in Bangladesh is celebrating the World Youth Skills Day with the initiative of National Skills Development Authority (NSDA) of the Prime Minister's Office.

To mark the day, a virtual discussion meeting was held on Thursday afternoon, July 15. Secretary of Technical and Madrasa Education Division Md. Aminul Islam Khan presided over the discussion, Dr. Dipu Moni MP was present as the Chief Guest and the Executive Chairman (Secretary) of National Skills Development Authority Dulal Krishna Saha was the welcome speaker.

Moreover, Secretaries of various Ministries/Divisions, officials of different levels, concerned persons of the Industry Skills Councils (ISCs) were also present at the programme.

Education Minister Dipu Moni MP said, World Youth Skills Day was held for the second time in the Covid-19 epidemic. In the aftermath of the epidemic, changing jobs and providing skills training and job opportunities for a large number of unemployed people could be a challenge in the days ahead.

In this context, besides giving special importance to supply-based skills development training along with demand, in order to enrich the country's economy, it is necessary to increase the skills of the youth by identifying the scope, diversity and field of skills training in the world.

She further said that against the huge demand of skilled manpower in the country and in the international labor market, the supply of manpower has created huge potential in front of Bangladesh. However, skills training activities are being hampered due to the closure of skills training providers due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. In order to overcome this situation, all the skill-related stakeholders need to think and plan accordingly.

This day is celebrated on 15th July every year UNESCO-UNEVOC has set the theme for this year's World Youth Skills Day as 'Reimagining Youth Skills Post-Pandemic'. The main objective of the World Youth Skills Day is to provide skills development training to the youth to make them suitable for employment and to raise the awareness of the youth on current and future global challenges including employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship.

Addressing the youth, the chief guest said that besides education, especially in this time of Corona epidemic, skills training based on the needs of domestic and international labor market should be obtained by the youth to build a prosperous Bangladesh in the future.

She added that the provision of skills training around the world has been severely hampered by the epidemic. Many factories have already closed. Many organizations have been forced to lay off workers. As a result, some of the employed have become unemployed.

In addition, there may be differences in occupations during this time of the epidemic or after the epidemic. In the changed context, provision of skills training for different professions, provision of re-skills and up-skilling for unemployed workers, Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) etc. as well as preparation of competency-based curriculum for new profession, industrialization etc. would be required.







