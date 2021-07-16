Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 July, 2021, 12:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NSDA celebrates World Youth Skills Day

Published : Friday, 16 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6
Business Correspondent

Like other countries in the world, the National Skills Development Authority (NSDA) in Bangladesh is celebrating the World Youth Skills Day with the initiative of National Skills Development Authority (NSDA) of the Prime Minister's Office.
To mark the day, a virtual discussion meeting was held on Thursday afternoon, July 15. Secretary of Technical and Madrasa Education Division Md. Aminul Islam Khan presided over the discussion, Dr. Dipu Moni MP was present as the Chief Guest and the Executive Chairman (Secretary) of National Skills Development Authority Dulal Krishna Saha was the welcome speaker.
Moreover, Secretaries of various Ministries/Divisions, officials of different levels, concerned persons of the Industry Skills Councils (ISCs) were also present at the programme.
Education Minister Dipu Moni MP said, World Youth Skills Day was held for the second time in the Covid-19 epidemic. In the aftermath of the epidemic, changing jobs and providing skills training and job opportunities for a large number of unemployed people could be a challenge in the days ahead.
In this context, besides giving special importance to supply-based skills development training along with demand, in order to enrich the country's economy, it is necessary to increase the skills of the youth by identifying the scope, diversity and field of skills training in the world.
She further said that against the huge demand of skilled manpower in the country and in the international labor market, the supply of manpower has created huge potential in front of Bangladesh. However, skills training activities are being hampered due to the closure of skills training providers due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. In order to overcome this situation, all the skill-related stakeholders need to think and plan accordingly.
This day is celebrated on 15th July every year UNESCO-UNEVOC has set the theme for this year's World Youth Skills Day as 'Reimagining Youth Skills Post-Pandemic'. The main objective of the World Youth Skills Day is to provide skills development training to the youth to make them suitable for employment and to raise the awareness of the youth on current and future global challenges including employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship.
Addressing the youth, the chief guest said that besides education, especially in this time of Corona epidemic, skills training based on the needs of domestic and international labor market should be obtained by the youth to build a prosperous Bangladesh in the future.
She added that the provision of skills training around the world has been severely hampered by the epidemic. Many factories have already closed. Many organizations have been forced to lay off workers. As a result, some of the employed have become unemployed.
In addition, there may be differences in occupations during this time of the epidemic or after the epidemic. In the changed context, provision of skills training for different professions, provision of re-skills and up-skilling for unemployed workers, Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) etc. as well as preparation of competency-based curriculum for new profession, industrialization etc. would be required.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Bogura zone holds business dev conference
FSIBL Ctg half yearly business confce held
SBL launches online govt invoice receipt service
‘BD turns global investment hub despite pandemic’
IATA backs WHO proposals to ensure cross-border travel revival
BD-based airlines resume domestic flights
NSDA celebrates World Youth Skills Day
Oil majors drag European shares lower


Latest News
'Party can't be formed by announcement of a child who is not normal'
Kadam and Kunjalata ferries join Shimulia-Banglabazar waterway
DU students asked to register for vaccine by July 17
SC summons lawyer over Facebook post regarding CJ
No speed boats will ply on Banglabazar-Shimulia waterway
PM's intervention sought to keep garments open after Eid
Woman’s body found at Dumuria
1 killed, 2 injured from electrocution in Kotalipara
No Eid congregation at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan
Policeman commits suicide by shooting himself
Most Read News
The controversial black and white economy
Digital library-essential for pandemic time
Experts not hopeful about BD-China Tashkent meeting
Youth skill development: Industrial 4.0 perspectives
Traders from across the country have started arriving in the capital's cattle markets
Way to demolish the ‘Sabrina-ism’ in public sector
C-19 deaths remain above 200
VOA announces ending its Bangla radio service
Jamiat quits 20-party Alliance  
Vaccine diplomacy sees Russia boost its geopolitical leverage
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft