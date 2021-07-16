Video
Oil majors drag European shares lower

Published : Friday, 16 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

July 15: European shares fell for a second straight session on Thursday, as lower crude prices hit oil stocks, while Siemens Energy's margin outlook weighed on wind energy companies.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.2%, with oil & gas sector falling 2.3%.
UK-listed oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and BP fell more than 2% as crude prices dropped on expectations of more supplies after a compromise between top OPEC producers.
Siemens Energy slid 9.5% after it scrapped its margin target as Siemens Gamesa - its wind power division - was hit by higher-than-expected raw material and product ramp-up costs. Siemens Gamesa fell 14.5%, on course for its worst session since July 2019, while shares in wind turbine maker Vestas slid 6.4%.
Broadly, sentiment turned glum, with economically sensitive stocks like banks, automakers, and travel leading the declines as investors grew wary of rising COVID-19 cases across the continent.
Official data showed that the United Kingdom reported the highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since Jan. 15.    -Reuters


