Oil majors drag European shares lower

July 15: European shares fell for a second straight session on Thursday, as lower crude prices hit oil stocks, while Siemens Energy's margin outlook weighed on wind energy companies.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.2%, with oil & gas sector falling 2.3%.

UK-listed oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and BP fell more than 2% as crude prices dropped on expectations of more supplies after a compromise between top OPEC producers.

Siemens Energy slid 9.5% after it scrapped its margin target as Siemens Gamesa - its wind power division - was hit by higher-than-expected raw material and product ramp-up costs. Siemens Gamesa fell 14.5%, on course for its worst session since July 2019, while shares in wind turbine maker Vestas slid 6.4%.

Broadly, sentiment turned glum, with economically sensitive stocks like banks, automakers, and travel leading the declines as investors grew wary of rising COVID-19 cases across the continent.

Official data showed that the United Kingdom reported the highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since Jan. 15. -Reuters





