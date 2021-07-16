Nagad makes payment easy to buy sacrificial cattle

Nagad, the mobile financial service arm of Bangladesh Post Office, has come up with all the arrangements on buying and processing sacrificial cattle to allow customers avoiding rush to the cattle market amid health risks during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers can easily choose and buy their best choice cattle from the top online markets of the country for sacrificial cattle and make the payment through Nagad, which will be able to make Eid-ul-Azha more colourful and hassle free even during the ongoing Covid crisis, said a press release.

In addition to purchasing animals, all the payments for home delivery, meat processing and post-processing delivery can be made through Nagad.

As a result, anyone can sacrifice an animal by maintaining physical distance completely, which is a major way to protect from the deadly virus. Nagad is working as the payment partner of online marketplaces such as Saadeq Agro, Bengal Meat, Bangla Cut, Priyoshop, HungryNaki, Checklist, Bellwether Agro Meghdubi Agro and so on during this Eid.

At Saadeq Agro, customers will get an unlimited discount on the payment amount at the rate of 10 percent if they pay the meat processing fee through Nagad.

Customers can purchase all types of sacrificial animals from the rest of the online markets, except HungryNaki, which is allowing Nagad users to buy only goats and make the payment.

After selecting the animal by visiting the links or websites of the online haats, customers are also getting the scope to talk to the seller on mobile phones. In some cases, they can watch videos of the animals. After selecting the animal, they can make the payment into the company's Nagad merchant account.

