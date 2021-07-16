

Fair price shop opens for Gazipur industrial workers

Rafee Mahmood, Director Mahmud Group, Helal Islam, Head of HR, Admin & Compliance Mahmud Group, Rifat Yasin, Co-CEO Pmart, Riadul Hasan Head of operations Pmart, were present at the opening of the shop. Eventually, Pmart aims to expand this chain to all factories across Bangladesh.

Upon the successful inauguration of the first Bhorosha Store located in Gazipur, Pmart has also announced its plan to launch 10 more stores within the next year.

Rifat Yasin said: "It is quite difficult for garments workers, especially female workers and mothers, to manage time for shopping after doing job. It is very difficult for the workers to get quality food and maintain Hygiene & shop at prices which are more affordable, amid price hikes,"

"So with these problems in mind, we approached a few large & medium sized manufacturers with our idea. Mahmud Group, thinking of their worker's safety and affordability have allowed us to make this idea come to reality. With our big success at Mahmud we plan to expand to more factories as soon as possible," he said at the opening function.



