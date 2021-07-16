Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 July, 2021, 12:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UK's CDC Group gives $30m loan to City Bank

Published : Friday, 16 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 2
Business Desk

CDC Group, the UK's development finance institution and impact investor, has announced the close of a $30 million trade finance loan to City Bank. The loan facility will provide systemic liquidity that will support continued import and export activities and help bolster the country's economic growth, says a press release.
CDC's investment will enable City Bank to extend foreign currency trade credit to local banks as well as local importing and exporting businesses, and is expected to generate up to US$100 million of additional trade every year. The loan will strengthen City Bank's ability to meet the needs of its over 17 million clients across retail and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), facilitating increased trade and supporting key sectors of Bangladesh's economy such as the ready-made garment, manufacturing and food processing and production industries.
Trade is an essential driver of Bangladesh's export-oriented market. With almost all trade imports denominated in USD, stable sources of short-term funding are essential to ensure that demand for financing trade can be met. Local banks often face a difficulty in accessing short-term funding and in recent months, the COVID-19 pandemic has further tightened access to foreign currency funding on appropriate terms. CDC's loan facility aims to close the gap by providing a stable source of trade finance funding that will keep trade flowing across the country and support Bangladesh's economic development.
With a trade deficit and a decline in import hampering the growth of the economy, the loan facility will provide much-needed dollar supply to stimulate Bangladeshi trade. The partnership will play a crucial role in restoring economic activities in the country and supporting its post-crisis recovery.
M. Rehan Rashid, Country Director for Bangladesh, CDC Group, said: "This loan to City Bank, which marks CDC's first direct trade finance loan to a local issuing bank, will further enhance the supply of trade finance in the region. CDC is committed to offering patient and stable trade finance funding that will facilitate continued supply of goods and services - helping Bangladeshi businesses grow and remain resilient throughout and beyond the Covid-19 pandemic."   
Robert Chatterton Dickson, The British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, welcomed CDC's first ever direct trade finance loan to a bank in Bangladesh. He said: "This transaction is a significant step forward in the UK-Bangladesh economic partnership, further broadening our offer of financing instruments beyond grant finance."




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Bogura zone holds business dev conference
FSIBL Ctg half yearly business confce held
SBL launches online govt invoice receipt service
‘BD turns global investment hub despite pandemic’
IATA backs WHO proposals to ensure cross-border travel revival
BD-based airlines resume domestic flights
NSDA celebrates World Youth Skills Day
Oil majors drag European shares lower


Latest News
'Party can't be formed by announcement of a child who is not normal'
Kadam and Kunjalata ferries join Shimulia-Banglabazar waterway
DU students asked to register for vaccine by July 17
SC summons lawyer over Facebook post regarding CJ
No speed boats will ply on Banglabazar-Shimulia waterway
PM's intervention sought to keep garments open after Eid
Woman’s body found at Dumuria
1 killed, 2 injured from electrocution in Kotalipara
No Eid congregation at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan
Policeman commits suicide by shooting himself
Most Read News
The controversial black and white economy
Digital library-essential for pandemic time
Experts not hopeful about BD-China Tashkent meeting
Youth skill development: Industrial 4.0 perspectives
Traders from across the country have started arriving in the capital's cattle markets
Way to demolish the ‘Sabrina-ism’ in public sector
C-19 deaths remain above 200
VOA announces ending its Bangla radio service
Jamiat quits 20-party Alliance  
Vaccine diplomacy sees Russia boost its geopolitical leverage
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft