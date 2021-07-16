Vietnam shoe maker suspends output  due to C-19

July 15: Taiwan's Pou Chen Corp, which makes footwear for companies such as Nike and Adidas, suspended operations at its plant in Ho Chi Minh City on Wednesday as COVID-19 curbs hit factories in the country's business hub.

Vietnam's health ministry said in a statement that production at Pou Chen's Pouyuen Vietnam factory would be suspended for 10 days. State media said 49 infections had been detected at the plant in Ho Chi Minh City, which is at the epicentre of the country's worst coronavirus outbreak.

The company did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Shares in Pou Chen, the world's largest manufacturer of branded athletic and casual footwear, closed down 1.3% on Wednesday.

After successfully containing the disease for much of the pandemic, Vietnam has faced a more stubborn outbreak since late April. -Reuters





