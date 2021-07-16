Video
Charities receive people's Eid donations for poor thru bKash

Published : Friday, 16 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Desk

Like previous year, many charity organizations have been receiving donations through bKash to help the underprivileged celebrate their Eid festival amid pandemic.
bKash users can contributeto their Eid celebration through donation while staying at home. Besides, bKash customers can remain engaged with various humanitarian activities throughout the year.
So far, 8.75 lakh customers have donated BDT 29 crore to 60 organizations which is helping underprivileged people to combat financial crisis during the pandemic.
bKash added 'Donation' icon to its app so that people can extend their hands to help the people in need while staying at home during the pandemic. This initiative has enhanced the capacity of the charity organizations to collect donations and enabled the customers to donate more conveniently.
Currently customers can donate to 60 organizations including Ek Takay Ahar (a program of Bidyanondo Foundation), Obhizatrik Foundation, Quantum Foundation, Sajida Foundation, Shakti Foundation for Disadvantaged Women, Anjuman Mufidul Islam,  Bangladesh Thalassemia Foundation, BRAC, Center for Zakat Management, Dhaka Ahsania Mission, SOS Children's Villages Bangladesh, Liberation War Museum, iccdr,b, National Liver Foundation of Bangladesh, Alter Youth, EshoShobai, MASTUL Foundation, Mojar School (An Odommo Bangladesh Foundation initiative), Embassyof the State of Palestine Dhaka, Mirzapur Ex-Cadets' Association and Tasauf Foundation.
To donate, customers need to select 'Donation' from 'More' icon in the bKash app. Then the preferred organization is to be selected. The amount of donation has to be entered in the next step with donor's name and email ID. If the customers want, they can keep their identity hidden by selecting 'unwilling to reveal identity' option. After tapping on 'submit' and entering PIN number, the donation process will be completed. In the last screen, customers will get the receipt acknowledgement message.


