

Livestock Ministry seeks safe transportation of sacrificial cattle

The letter was sent to the Public Security Division under the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Shipping Ministry after a meeting at secretariat on Wednesday ahead the Eid-ul-Azha.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Sham Rezaul Karim presided over the meeting.

The letter has asked the concerned authorities to take necessary steps so that vehicles carrying sacrificial animals could reach their destinations without any extortion or harassment.

It also requested the concerned authorities to take necessary steps to ensure that such vehicles are given priority in ferry crossings and in roads.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has sent another letter to the Public Security Division on Thursday to take necessary steps to ensure that the cattle not facing troubles in the road.

Traders should not face snatching, robbery or any kind of insecurity after transporting, selling and post-selling of sacrificial animals, it said.







