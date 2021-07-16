Daraz set to deliver dreams as BD Olympics team partner

Country's most popular online marketplace Daraz Bangladesh (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) is all set to add another feather in their cap by delivering dreams as a partner of the Bangladesh Olympics Team (archery team, to be particular) who will participate in the imminent Tokyo Olympics 2021.

The 2020 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, will be held from July 23, 2021, to August 09, 2021. Daraz Bangladesh will have the privilege to pull off the partnership of the Bangladesh archery team for this grand event.

Apart from being an e-commerce site, Daraz feels the urge to live up to the expectations of its customers through collaborations that align with their values. Sports is something that attracts modern-day consumers. That's why Daraz Bangladesh has found it appropriate to partnership opportunity for the national Olympics team of Bangladesh.

Syed Mostahidal Hoq, Managing Director of Daraz Bangladesh, said on this occasion, "This is a proud moment for Daraz Bangladesh, as we are partnering with the Olympics archery team of Bangladesh."

It is mentionable that Daraz, functioning in Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal, has also tagged along as partner of the Athletics and Shooting, Equestrian and Gymnastics, and Badminton teams of the countries' Olympic teams.





