Stocks jump up, DSEX hits 3.5 years high on fresh stakes

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) jumped up on Thursday, the last of the week, as investors took fresh stakes.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, jumped up by 34.02 points or 0.54 per cent to 6,307, the highest in 3.5 years since January 3, 2018, when DSEX was 6,318. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, advanced 0.20 points to 2,274 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) rose 6.26 points to 1,359 at the close of the trading. Ahead of the Eid holidays there will be trading only on Sunday and Monday next.

The market capitalisation of the DSE also hit a fresh all-time high at Tk 5,252 billion on Thursday, surpassing the previous record high of Tk 5,219 billion recorded just two days back.

Market experts said stocks remained mostly bullish amid growing investors' confidence driven by various market supportive measures taken by the regulator which lured the investors to park fresh funds on stocks.

Removal of the floor price restriction, budgetary measures, lower returns from the money market and several regulatory reforms to build a vibrant capital market encouraged investors to put a fresh stake in stocks, dealers said. Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Tk 17.89 billion on the country's premier bourse, climbing further by 8.50 per cent over the previous day's mark of Tk 16.49 billion.

Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 375 issues traded, 270 advanced, 70 declined and 26 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 116 points to settle at 18,318 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 68 points to close at 10,990. Of the issues traded, 222 advanced, 75 declined and 24 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 29.22 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 697 million.





