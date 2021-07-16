Q1’21 deposits in NBFIs dropped on waning trust

Deposits in the country's non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) fell in the January-March quarter in 2021 as people's trust in this sector yet to be restored.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) data showed the deposits in NBFIs dropped by Tk 563.56 crore during this period compared to the same period in the FY 20. At the end of March quarter, deposits in the NBFI sector dropped to Tk 44,232.91 crore from Tk 44,796.47.29 crore three months before.

However, the deposits in banks increased by Tk 8,499.5 crore in the January-March quarter, taking the total deposits in the country's banking sector to Tk 12,98,971.9 crore at the end of March 2021.

Deposits in banks and NBFIs usually increase gradually but the situation has changed following surfacing of massive irregularities in the NBFI sector and following initiation of liquidation of process of People's Leasing and Financial Services in 2019.

The High Court, however, in a recent order withdrew its previous order issued in July 2019 that had appointed a liquidator for winding up the company for bankruptcy. The High Court formed its board of directors with 10 professionals to resume operations of People's Leasing.

Apart from People's Leasing, Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company and International Leasing and Financial Services are also among the other NBFIs going through intense crisis.

Prior to the January-March quarter 2021, the deposits in NBFIs rose only by 3.89 per cent or Tk 1,675.46 crore in 2020 even after receiving policy support from the central bank. In 2020, deposit growth in the banking sector was 13.5 per cent or Tk 1,53,492.8 crore.

In 2019, the amount of deposits in the NBFIs dropped to Tk 43,121 crore from Tk 45,549 crore at the end of the year 2018. BB officials said that the deposit situation in NBFIs could have been far better if public trust was better in their stability as financial institutions.

Until or unless people's trust in NBFIs were restored which needs a consistent repayment of customers' deposits for a certain period, it would not be possible for the sector to fetch adequate public funds, the official said.

In June 2020, the central bank reduced the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) for the entities by one percentage point amid a liquidity crisis in the financial sector, allowing them to utilise around Tk 350 crore, kept as CRR with the BB, for income generation purposes.

Though the interest on deposit with NBFIs is still far better than banks, the NBFIs could not capitalise the situation to improve their liquidity base. Most banks are offering interest rates below 5 per cent while many NBFIs are offering around 10 per cent interest and yet they are failing to check the downturn. It is trust deficit that matters, the sources said.











